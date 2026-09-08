

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved more-than-expected in August, the survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey rose to 46.4 in August from 45.7 in July. Economists had forecast the index to increase to 46.3. However, any reading below 50 indicates pessimism.



Corporate-related activities climbed 1.6 points to 48.2 in August, while household activity-related measures were almost unchanged at 45.5 versus 45.4 in July.



The future conditions index also strengthened to a 6-month high of 48.3 in August from 45.8 in the prior month.



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