Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria signs agreement with Metso on process equipment for the processing plant

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria has entered into a long-term cooperation agreement with Metso Sweden AB ("Metso") for the delivery of process equipment for the processing plant at the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The processing plant represents the single largest investment in the Viscaria project, and the agreement marks an important milestone in the project's development towards the execution phase according to plan.

Under the agreement, Metso will be responsible for the delivery of critical process equipment for the processing plant, including crusher, flotation circuit, magnetic separator, filtration plant and thickener system. The agreement enables Metso to continue its work on deliveries for the processing plant, further safeguarding the project schedule and reducing execution risks. The agreement supplements the previously announced agreement relating to the two mills - a SAG mill and a ball mill - which Viscaria announced on 14 January 2026.

"Our continued cooperation with Metso marks an important step in the development of the project and in the transition towards the execution phase. By consolidating the delivery of the project's largest investment into a single contract, we can continue detailed engineering, secure the procurement of critical process equipment and increase predictability in project execution," said Charlotte Odenberger, COO of Viscaria.

"Viscaria is one of Europe's most significant mining development projects, and we are pleased to continue supporting its progress with our process technology expertise. Our involvement from the early stages of the project, combined with this broad equipment scope, demonstrates the strength of our offering and our ability to support customers from project development through execution and beyond. We look forward to contributing to the long-term success of the Viscaria mine," said Renaud Lapointe, President, Market Area Europe and Central Asia at Metso.

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed Mineral Resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).