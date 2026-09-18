Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria appoints Andreas Ridderström as Chief of Strategy, Procurement & Project Control and announces changes to its management structure

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria today announces the appointment of Andreas Ridderström as Chief of Strategy, Procurement & Project Control, effective 1 October 2026. He will play a key role in the company's continued development as Viscaria transitions from project development to production. At the same time, the company is introducing a new management structure adapted to the next phase of the reopening of the Viscaria mine.

Andreas Ridderström joins Viscaria from the position of CFO of Zinkgruvan Mining, where he is a member of the company's management team. He has more than 20 years of experience in finance, business control and strategic development within the mining and industrial sectors. In recent years, he has played a central role in Zinkgruvan's work on investments, business development and strategic planning.

In his new role, Andreas Ridderström will work closely with the management team and report to the CEO. He will also be a member of the Executive Management Team (EMT), with responsibilities spanning strategic planning, procurement, business development, commercial initiatives and the company's long-term development.

"The opportunity to be part of reopening a mine of Viscaria's size and importance is truly unique. The project has come a long way, and the company is entering a very exciting phase. I look forward to joining the team and contributing as Viscaria takes the next step towards production," said Andreas Ridderström.

"We are very pleased to welcome Andreas to Viscaria. Being able to recruit someone with his experience from a senior position in an operating mining business is a strong endorsement of the Company. Andreas combines deep financial expertise with extensive experience in strategic development within the mining industry, and his experience will be highly valuable as we continue progressing towards production start-up," said Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria.

As Viscaria moves closer to production start-up, the company is establishing a new management structure effective 1 October 2026, consisting of an Executive Management Team and a broader Group Management Team (GMT). The purpose is to create clearer accountability, more efficient decision-making and a stronger operational focus.

The Executive Management Team consists of:

• Jörgen Olsson, Chief Executive Officer

• Frida Keskitalo, Chief Financial Officer

• Charlotte Odenberger, Chief Operating Officer

• Andreas Ridderström, Chief of Strategy, Procurement & Project Control

• Anna Tyni, Chief of Corporate Functions

The broader Group Management Team consists of:

• Executive Management Team

• Ross Armstrong, Head of Exploration

• Emma Holma, Head of Health, Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ)

• Michael Mattsson, Head of Business Development

• Christoffer Mikaelson, Head of Human Resources

• Emma Mäkitaavola, Head of Project Office

• Thomas Nordmark, Head of Infrastructure & Logistics

• Tove Thelin Täckdal, Head of Process

• Peter Wihlborg, Head of Environment & Sustainability

• Christopher Wikman, Head of Mining

This information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CEST on 18 September 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed Mineral Resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).

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