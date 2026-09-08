Campine NV: Campine acquires Flamaway Group, expanding its flame retardant activities by more than 50%

Regulated information - September 8th 2026 - 08:30

Campine NV, Belgian metals recycling and specialty chemicals company listed on Euronext Brussels, has signed an agreement to acquire the Flamaway Group, a Belgian producer of flame retardant mixtures with manufacturing operations in Belgium, the UK and China.

The acquisition significantly strengthens Campine's position in the flame retardant market, adding Flamaway's expertise in multi-material formulations to Campine's existing specialty chemicals and masterbatch activities. Flamaway produces approximately 10,000 tons of compounds annually, and the acquisition will result in a volume growth of more than 50% in Campine's flame retardant sales,

Flamaway is a renowned supplier of chemical compounds to industrial customers, with a particularly strong position in the broader textile industry. Its wide portfolio combines established flame retardant products with innovative proprietary mixtures and formulations, a clear diversification from Campine's formulations built around antimony trioxide. Increasing demand for these solutions and Flamaway's expertise in combining different chemistries have supported consistent growth over the past few years.

The Flamaway Group is headquartered in Zele, Belgium, located between Antwerp and Ghent, where it operates under the CTF2000 name and employs about 35 people, including 8 dedicated to R&D. The group also operates a manufacturing and distribution facility including an application laboratory in Rochdale, UK, near Manchester, employing 9 people. Its third location is in Suzhou, China, west of Shanghai, where 6 employees are responsible for purchasing and sales as well as a small application laboratory for the evaluation of raw materials.

The group generates sales revenues of nearly €40 million, with an EBITDA profit around 10%.

"With our joint forces, we become a global flame retardant powerhouse," says Campine CEO Wim De Vos. "Our product portfolio will enlarge substantially with Flamaway's R&D and multi-material knowledge, we will boost developments in Campine's FR business and realise synergies in purchasing"

Luc Carlier, CEO and main shareholder of Flamaway, says: "By combining our customer networks and market access, we see significant opportunities to bring Flamaway's products to new regions and customers. And I am particularly glad I found a Belgian home with a similar culture for my company,"he adds. "Joining forces with a financially strong industrial group assures continuity for my Flamaway team and will be an accelerator for growth." Carlier concludes. Flamaway will become part of Campine's Specialty Chemicals Division "For our existing customers, the combination is highly complementary," says Hans Vercammen, Campine's Specialty Chemicals Division Director. "We already provide flame retardant chemicals in powder form and as masterbatches in pellet form. Flamaway adds liquid formulations and strong application know-how. Bringing these capabilities together will allow us to support customers with a broader range of ready-to-use flame retardant solutions in different markets."

Luc Carlier has committed to continue leading the Flamaway Group, ensuring continuity for customers and employees. Together with Hans Vercammen he will be implementing synergies and supporting the growth of the Specialty Chemicals Division within Campine.

Closing of the transaction is planned for October 1st 2026.

For further information you can contact Karin Leysen (tel. no +32 14 60 15 49)

(email: Karin.Leysen@campine.com)

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