Magnite, Inc.: Magnite Launches First Agentic Campaign in EMEA With Amnet France

PARIS, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced the launch of its first agentic campaign in EMEA in collaboration with the trading desk, Amnet France. The results offer a real-world look at the benefits agentic buying can have on improving the outcomes of premium CTV campaigns.

Using natural language prompts, Amnet leveraged Magnite's buyer agent to build and activate a video campaign through ClearLine on behalf of a leading automotive manufacturer. Through Magnite Orchestration, the Magnite buyer agent communicated with the Magnite seller agent to identify and activate relevant premium CTV supply aligned with the campaign objectives, streamlining the path from buyer intent to execution. Rather than manually configuring campaign settings, identifying publishers and creating deal structures, the Amnet team was able to spend more time focused on strategy.

The results included an approximate 70% reduction in campaign setup time and a strong video view-through rate (VTR) of 95. The agent also surfaced relevant inventory and optimisation opportunities that may not have been identified through traditional manual workflows, helping teams make more informed campaign decisions.

Barbara Thuillier-Romeri, Ad-Tech Manager, Amnet France said: "As AI continues to mature, we wanted to understand how agentic technology could deliver practical value and complement the way we operate today. Working with Magnite gave us the opportunity to evaluate how their buyer agent could enhance the way our teams execute campaigns and drive stronger outcomes. We look forward to leveraging more of the product's capabilities going forward, and are excited by the potential for this to evolve how we approach campaigns."

"AI is only as valuable as the inventory and data it can access," added Edouard Schmidt, Commercial Director, France at Magnite. "Because Magnite's buyer agent is embedded directly into the buying workflow, it can surface optimisation opportunities as they emerge and allows buyers to act on them faster to improve both operational efficiency and campaign performance. The results achieved with Amnet reinforce the value of connecting intelligence directly to execution, and we're excited to build on that momentum with more clients across EMEA."

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Amnet

Founded in 2012, Amnet France is a leading programmatic trading desk helping more than 200 advertisers in France and internationally, helping brands address a wide range of digital marketing challenges, from brand building and performance marketing to drive-to-store strategies, audience creation and data-driven targeting. Amnet delivers programmatic campaigns across all major digital channels, including Display, Video, Social, Audio, Connected TV (CTV), and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH).

Media Contact:

Eric Van Damme: eric.vandamme@bluestripegroup.co.uk