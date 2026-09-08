Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Unmasking Fraud: Verisk Releases Fraud Discovery, connecting intelligence, analytics and investigations in one powerful fraud platform

The platform combines advanced detection, investigation and management capabilities into a single modular solution, helping insurers detect, investigate and disrupt fraud with tools tailored to their unique risk profiles.

LONDON, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced Verisk Fraud Discovery, a fraud prevention platform that unifies fraud intelligence, advanced analytics, network analysis, digital media forensics, and case management into a single, scalable solution.

The launch comes at a time when insurance fraud is evolving rapidly, with economic pressures driving more opportunistic fraud and organised fraud networks increasingly exploiting technology and data gaps to evade detection. In 2024, UK insurers detected £1.16bn in fraudulent claims across 98,400 cases, an industry estimates a similar amount may go undetected. As fraud networks become more sophisticated, insurers are seeking connected intelligence, investigation and case management capabilities that help reveal patterns and relationships that might otherwise remain hidden.

"The insurance industry is facing increasingly complex fraud risks that often span multiple parties, claims and points in the insurance journey," said James Burge, Global Head of Fraud at Hiscox. "As fraud becomes more organised and interconnected, insurers need better ways to connect intelligence across underwriting, claims and investigations. Verisk's approach helps create greater visibility into potential fraud networks and further strengthens our evolving fraud prevention capabilities."

Verisk's Fraud Discovery platform combines fraud intelligence, analytics, network analysis, digital media forensics and investigation workflows to help organisations:

Uncover hidden relationships across people, organisations, policies and claims

Detect opportunistic, organised and coordinated fraud activity

Analyse images and documents for signs of manipulation, alteration and deepfakes

Prioritise investigations and resources using risk insights and intelligence-led decisioning

Streamline investigations and case management through a single workflow

Improve fraud visibility and collaboration across underwriting, claims and fraud teams

Transform data into actionable intelligence

Designed as a modular platform, organisations can adopt capabilities based on their fraud maturity and operational requirements, from early-stage fraud detection to advanced investigative workflows. This flexibility enables insurers to strengthen fraud prevention efforts while creating a foundation for more connected investigative operations over time.

Early adoption by leading insurers and legal partners

Hiscox, Allianz and law firm Weightmans are among the organisations adopting Verisk Fraud Discovery at launch, reflecting demand for more connected approaches to fraud investigation, intelligence sharing, and case management.

Mike Brown, head of fraud at Weightmans, said, "Fraud continues to undermine both the UK and global economy. Our collaboration with Verisk represents a major step forward in equipping us and our clients with advanced technology to better identify and respond to fraud."

For decades, Verisk has helped insurers combat fraud through trusted industry data, advanced analytics and investigation technologies. Its anti-fraud solutions help organisations identify suspicious activity, uncover connections between people, claims and businesses, and focus investigative resources where they can have the greatest impact. Today, Verisk supports fraud detection and investigations across the insurance ecosystem and continues to develop connected intelligence solutions that help insurers respond to increasingly complex and organised fraud activity.

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About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

Mary Keller 339-832-7048 mary.keller@verisk.com