Real-time monitoring and predictive analytics improve stability and efficiency.

Scope includes AI-enabled operations for IT and cloud infrastructure, SAP Basis and network operations worldwide.

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, is expanding the deployment of its AI-powered infrastructure operations platform to support complex global enterprise environments. The platform combines real time monitoring, predictive analytics and intelligent automation to enhance operational resilience, efficiency and visibility. Deployment of these capabilities includes support for one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers.

"Our AI-powered platform significantly increases transparency and automation, providing the foundation for greater stability, faster response times and a future-ready IT architecture," said Abhijit Dubey, CEO and Chief AI Officer, NTT DATA, Inc. "Our work with Daimler Truck is one example of how we canoperate global IT infrastructures securely, responsibly and at scale with clear business outcomes

NTT DATA provides clients with an integrated, AI-powered platform to enable intelligent, data-driven operations. This platform oversees both local and global environments, unifying service areas and delivering full visibility by monitoring tens of thousands of devices in real time. It enhances reliability, performance and operational efficiency while continuously optimizing capacity and resource utilization. Coordinated hardware upgrades and lifecycle management help maintain fast, reliable connectivity for users and production sites.

Through this deployment, NTT DATA is demonstrating capabilities including:

Real time monitoring and visibility of global manufacturing environments to enhance stability and performance.

AI-driven predictive insights to prevent disruptions before they affect production.

Automated, multi stage incident processing that speeds up resolution and minimizes manual tasks, reducing downtime and operational risk.

AI-orchestrated global delivery model that integrates on-site expertise with offshore execution.

See here for more about how NTT DATA can unlock growth by operationalizing AI across enterprises.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and startup partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D. Visit us at nttdata.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908184980/en/

Contacts:

Media contact NTT DATA

Cornelia Spitzer, Press Manager DACH (Austria, Germany, Switzerland)

+43 664 88478903

Cornelia.Spitzer@nttdata.com