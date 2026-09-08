Viva Wine Group AB: Last day of trading in the shares of Viva Wine Group on Nasdaq Stockholm

On 4 September 2026, Viva Wine Group AB ("Viva Wine Group" or the "Company") announced that the Company's board of directors had applied for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The delisting application was submitted at the request of Riesling Ventures AB (the "Offeror"), which, in connection with the public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company, has become the owner of more than 90 percent of all shares in the Company. Nasdaq Stockholm has now approved Viva Wine Group's delisting application. The last day of trading in the shares of Viva Wine Group on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 22 September 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Linn Gäfvert

linn.gafvert@vivagroup.se

+ 46 730 86 89 90

About Viva Wine Group AB

Viva Wine Group AB (publ) is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VIVA). More information at www.vivagroup.se.