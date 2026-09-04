Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group has applied for delisting of shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

The Board of Directors of Viva Wine Group AB ("Viva Wine Group" or the "Company") has today resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The delisting application is made at the request of Riesling Ventures AB (the "Offeror"), which on 31 August 2026 announced that it had received acceptances in the public takeover offer (the "Offer") to such extent that the Offeror, upon settlement of the consideration in the Offer on 4 September 2026, will become the owner of 96.4 percent of all shares in the Company. The Offeror simultaneously announced that all conditions for the completion of the Offer had been fulfilled and declared the Offer unconditional. Viva Wine Group will announce the last day of trading as soon as the Company has received confirmation thereof from Nasdaq Stockholm. The Offeror has also requested to initiate compulsory redemption proceedings in accordance with Chapter 22 of the Swedish Companies Act with respect to the shares in Viva Wine Group not held by the Offeror.

On 29 June 2026, Riesling Ventures AB announced a recommended public takeover offer to the shareholders of Viva Wine Group to tender all of their shares in the Company to the Offeror. On 31 August 2026, the Offeror announced that it had received acceptances in the Offer to such extent that the Offeror, upon settlement of the consideration in the Offer on 4 September 2026, will become the owner of 96.4 percent of all shares in the Company. The Offeror simultaneously announced that all conditions for the completion of the Offer had been fulfilled and declared the Offer unconditional. Against this background, and at the request of the Offeror, the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Viva Wine Group will announce the last day of trading as soon as the Company has received confirmation thereof from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Furthermore, Riesling Ventures AB has requested to initiate compulsory redemption proceedings in accordance with Chapter 22 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) with respect to the shares in Viva Wine Group not held by the Offeror. Additional information to shareholders regarding the compulsory redemption proceedings will be provided in accordance with the procedures set forth in Chapter 22 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551).

Extraordinary general meeting

The Offeror has requested that a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting be issued for resolutions regarding, inter alia, the election of new members of the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company will publish the notice convening such extraordinary general meeting by way of a separate press release.

For further information, please contact:

Linn Gäfvert

linn.gafvert@vivagroup.se

+ 46 730 86 89 90

About Viva Wine Group AB

Viva Wine Group AB (publ) is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VIVA). More information at www.vivagroup.se.