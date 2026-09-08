Viva Wine Group AB has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Viva Wine Group AB from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Company registration number: 559178-4953 Short name: VIVA ISIN code: SE0017084361 Order book ID: 242701

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be September 22, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.