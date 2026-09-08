Atos International: Atos to develop a new digital service model for Barcelona City Council employees

Press Release

Atos to develop a new digital service model for Barcelona City Council employees

The company will collaborate with the Municipal Institute of Innovation and Technology of Barcelona to offer more agile and efficient technological support, incorporating new automation, self-service and artificial intelligence capabilities to improve the experience of municipal employees

Barcelona and Paris, September 8, 2026 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation powered by Artificial Intelligence, has been selected by the Municipal Institute of Innovation and Technology, the entity responsible for leading the digital transformation of Barcelona City Council, to collaborate in the evolution of the technological services used daily by thousands of municipal professionals.

The project aims to move towards a more agile, accessible and efficient service model, making it easier for City Council employees to solve their technological needs more quickly, access digital services more easily and have a more fluid user experience in their daily work.

The initiative contemplates the evolution of customer care and technological support services through new capabilities aimed at simplifying processes, reducing response times, and offering closer and more personalized attention. Among other improvements, self-service mechanisms will be promoted for certain common procedures, new face-to-face service spaces, tools to speed up the resolution of incidents and systems that allow anticipating needs and opportunities for improvement based on data analysis.

Likewise, the project incorporates a vision of continuous innovation based on the automation of repetitive tasks, advanced knowledge management and the use of artificial intelligence technologies to facilitate access to information and strengthen the response capacity of support teams.

With this initiative, Atos will contribute to the strategy of the Municipal Institute of Innovation and Technology to continue modernizing the internal services of the City Council and consolidate a digital model capable of responding to the needs of an increasingly connected, efficient and people-centric administration.

"The digital transformation of an administration does not depend only on the platforms or technology we use, but also on the experience we offer to the people who work every day at the service of citizens. This project represents a further step in our commitment to evolve towards a more agile, closer and more efficient support model, incorporating new capabilities that allow us to simplify processes, improve customer service and continue to promote innovation within Barcelona City Council," said Emili Rubió, manager of the Municipal Institute of Innovation and Technology (BIT).

According to Juan Carlos Díaz, Atos director in Cataluña, "We are proud to accompany the Municipal Institute of Innovation and Technology in a project that will help evolve the digital experience of thousands of municipal professionals by combining innovation, automation and artificial intelligence".

At the operational level, the project includes initiatives aimed at automating frequent processes, facilitating access to technological support, incorporating advanced data analysis tools for the continuous improvement of services and exploring new capabilities based on generative artificial intelligence to strengthen management and access to knowledge.

***

Meet Atos in Barcelona at the Gartner IT Symposium/XpoTM 2026, November 9-12, 2026

Join us at one of the world's most important gatherings of CIOs and IT Executives to separate hype from reality. Get practical solutions to accelerate your organization's technology strategy to adapt and withstand disruptions.

Florin Rotar, CTO, Atos Group, as well as other Atos top executives will participate and share their vision and experience during speaking sessions and will be available for exclusive interviews with members of the press. Please contact us for more information.

About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 52,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 54,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press Contact

Laurent Massicot - laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com

Attachment