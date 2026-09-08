GAC's Overseas Growth Accelerates: August Exports Hit 26,978 Units, Up 177% YoY

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, GAC continued to deliver strong growth across its overseas markets, posting strong results: exports of GAC's proprietary brands reached 26,978 units, representing a year-on-year surge of 177%; cumulative exports from January to August reached 172,008 units, up 136% YoY. GAC's cumulative exports to date have approached 600,000 units.

In Americas, terminal sales in August grew by 93% YoY, with several markets posting multi-fold growth. In July, GAC achieved a historic breakthrough in Uruguay, ranking fifth among all passenger vehicle brands and third among pure EV brands for the first time, achieving a monthly market share of 6.0%. Meanwhile, the AION V ranked second overall in SUV sales and first in compact SUV sales in Uruguay for July.

In Southeast Asia, terminal sales in August grew by 24% YoY. Sales surged 283% YoY in the Philippines, 89% in Singapore, 27% in Thailand, and 24% in Indonesia. The Hong Kong market performed exceptionally well, with the GAC E9 ranking No. 1 among luxury MPVs in July. From January to July, cumulative sales ranked second among Chinese brands and third overall in Hong Kong.

Africa emerged as GAC's fastest-growing overseas market this month, with August retail sales soaring 881% YoY. GAC International continued to strengthen its footprint in Africa, successfully signed a localized production agreement in Egypt with Jameel Motors. GAC officially entered Ghana. A portfolio of flagship models including the S7, GS8, and AION V was introduced.

In the Middle East, GAC maintained a steady growth trend and has earned the trust of over 100,000 users in the region. On August 28, GAC made its overseas debut of the XT80, the brand's first off-road vehicle, alongside the GS7 PHEV. The GS7 PHEV is scheduled to launch in the Middle East in September.

Retail sales in Europe grew 93% MoM in August, with the UK up 89%, Portugal up 167%, and Poland up 33%. Greece stood out by ranking second in pure EV sales in August, steadily raising its market share.

The impressive results are not only a powerful testament to GAC's phased achievements in its overseas expansion, but also a vivid epitome of Chinese automotive brands reaching the global market and winning the recognition of users worldwide.

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