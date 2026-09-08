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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Frankfurt
08.09.26 | 09:04
0,234 Euro
+0,39 % +0,001
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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0,2340,24212:14
0,2330,24512:14
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 11:24 Uhr
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GAC's Overseas Growth Accelerates: August Exports Hit 26,978 Units, Up 177% YoY

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, GAC continued to deliver strong growth across its overseas markets, posting strong results: exports of GAC's proprietary brands reached 26,978 units, representing a year-on-year surge of 177%; cumulative exports from January to August reached 172,008 units, up 136% YoY. GAC's cumulative exports to date have approached 600,000 units.

In Americas, terminal sales in August grew by 93% YoY, with several markets posting multi-fold growth. In July, GAC achieved a historic breakthrough in Uruguay, ranking fifth among all passenger vehicle brands and third among pure EV brands for the first time, achieving a monthly market share of 6.0%. Meanwhile, the AION V ranked second overall in SUV sales and first in compact SUV sales in Uruguay for July.

In Southeast Asia, terminal sales in August grew by 24% YoY. Sales surged 283% YoY in the Philippines, 89% in Singapore, 27% in Thailand, and 24% in Indonesia. The Hong Kong market performed exceptionally well, with the GAC E9 ranking No. 1 among luxury MPVs in July. From January to July, cumulative sales ranked second among Chinese brands and third overall in Hong Kong.

Africa emerged as GAC's fastest-growing overseas market this month, with August retail sales soaring 881% YoY. GAC International continued to strengthen its footprint in Africa, successfully signed a localized production agreement in Egypt with Jameel Motors. GAC officially entered Ghana. A portfolio of flagship models including the S7, GS8, and AION V was introduced.

In the Middle East, GAC maintained a steady growth trend and has earned the trust of over 100,000 users in the region. On August 28, GAC made its overseas debut of the XT80, the brand's first off-road vehicle, alongside the GS7 PHEV. The GS7 PHEV is scheduled to launch in the Middle East in September.

Retail sales in Europe grew 93% MoM in August, with the UK up 89%, Portugal up 167%, and Poland up 33%. Greece stood out by ranking second in pure EV sales in August, steadily raising its market share.

The impressive results are not only a powerful testament to GAC's phased achievements in its overseas expansion, but also a vivid epitome of Chinese automotive brands reaching the global market and winning the recognition of users worldwide.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gacs-overseas-growth-accelerates-august-exports-hit-26-978-units-up-177-yoy-302872097.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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