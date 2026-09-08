

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada' retaliatory tariffs on US goods took effect on Tuesday. The new levies will apply to nearly C$28 billion ($20 billion) worth of imported American goods.



The list of products include steel, aluminum, furniture, cotton T-shirts, paper products, construction materials, home appliances and agricultural products.



The import duty on American aluminum and steel has been doubled to 50 percent, in response to the same rate the United States imposed on these metals imported from Canada.



In June, Trump signed three Proclamations pursuant to Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose additional 50 percent tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian products, including wine, dairy, cement, clothing and hockey equipment.



Trump said he imposed the heavy tariff in retaliation for what he called 'Canada's discriminatory treatment of American products' such as cars, dairy and alcohol.



The tariffs were designed to offset the burden and disadvantage on U.S. commerce from Canada's discrimination, according to the Trump administration.



The two sides failed to reach a tentative framework trade agreement last month.



Based on recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Canada is the United Sates' second largest overall trading partner, anchored by heavy cross-border energy and manufacturing trade.



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