Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilsiation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
Commerzbank AG EUR750mil AT1 PerpNC Apr 34
Post Stabilisation Notice
September 08, 2026
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR 750mn Additional Tier 1 Notes Perpetual NC April 2034
Issued pursuant to the Issuer's
EUR5bn AT1 Notes Programme dated 33 May 2026
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000CZ45XXX
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 750,000,000
Description:
EUR750mil 6.25% AT1 Notes Perp NC April 2034
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Banco Santander SA
ING Bank N.V.
UBS Investment Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.