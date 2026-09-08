Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilsiation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

Commerzbank AG EUR750mil AT1 PerpNC Apr 34

Post Stabilisation Notice

September 08, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 750mn Additional Tier 1 Notes Perpetual NC April 2034

Issued pursuant to the Issuer's

EUR5bn AT1 Notes Programme dated 33 May 2026

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000CZ45XXX Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: EUR750mil 6.25% AT1 Notes Perp NC April 2034 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Banco Santander SA ING Bank N.V. UBS Investment Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.