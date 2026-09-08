DataMEDS AI, Inc.: Datameds, AI., and Tollo Health Partner with the NFL Alumni Association for Health Lives Here National Campaign Rollout

Leading Healthcare IT Company and Former NFL Players Will Work Together to Provide Rural Communities Access to Telehealth and Pharmacy-based Services Through Health Lives Here Mobile App

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMeds AI," "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), a healthcare company leveraging its Health IT and physical infrastructure together with its artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and smart contracts platform PharmacyChain,and Tollo Health, LLC ("Tollo"), a proprietary medical foods and nutraceutical manufacturer, today announced they have jointly entered into a partnership with the National Football League Alumni Association, Inc. through its Alumni Health subsidiary ("NFLAH").

This partnership, supported by DataMEDS' pharmacy-focused subsidiary Corexa Health's network of over 6,500 independent pharmacies, aims to provide underserved and rural communities with increased awareness around healthy living, better access to discounted pharmacy services, improved control over patient data and access to pharmacy-based services and unique products. The campaign will also focus on the launch of a telehealth consumer platform, the Health Lives Here mobile application. The application will facilitate the consolidation of electronic health records data for patients and the integration of wearables data, while producing a streamlined health dashboard for tracking purposes and access to unique products.

"The opportunity to partner with NFL Alumni Health on the launch of the Health Lives Here Platform, which includes development of the Health Lives Here consumer app and building the Health Lives Here pharmacy network, represents a unique opportunity to drive retail customers towards their trusted pharmacist providers in a better way. All of this is with the intention of improving patient access in order with the goal of achieving better outcomes" said Gerald E. Commissiong, Founder and CEO of Tollo Health and Interim Co-Ceo of DataMeds, AI.

DataMEDS and Tollo introduced "Health Lives Here" to pro football alumni members, including pro football legends, during the 2026 Football Hall of Fame Game weekend, in Canton, OH. The media campaign to rollout Health Lives Here to the general population is expected to begin in North Carolina in September 2026. Additional details on the Health Lives Here mobile application, certified pharmacies and staging of the Health Lives Here campaign rollout will be forthcoming in a future communication in mid-September 2026.

For more information about DataMeds, AI, Inc. visit their website or contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubensteinpr.com or at 212-805-3024.

About The National Football League Alumni Association

The National Football League Alumni Association is dedicated to serving, assisting, and promoting the welfare of former professional football players while supporting charitable, educational, and community-based initiatives across the United States. Through its network of former NFL players, cheerleaders, coaches, front-office executives and community leaders, the organization works to create meaningful impact in communities nationwide.

About DataMeds AI, Inc.

DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc.) is a leadingthe Health IT company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMeds, AI, incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into the Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy and pharmacy services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health, LLC.

About Tollo Health

Tollo Health, LLC is a healthcare company developing and commercializing nature-based therapeutics" alongside its Health Lives Here telehealth platform and TolloBio biologics development programs. Corexa Health Pharmacy, a subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc., distributes select Tollo Health products under a wholesale distribution arrangement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: future events, including DataMeds AI, Inc.'s payment of the Dream Bowl Tokens and the timing thereof (including that the Board may change the Payment Date) and the Company's intention to deliver liquidity and broad distribution of the Dream Bowl Tokens. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance.; the Company's plans to expand into telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory services; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DataMeds AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMeds AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@datamedsai.com

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-ai.-and-tollo-health-partner-with-the-nfl-alumni-association-1217912