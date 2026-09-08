Graduated to the TSXV - now trading under "ZIGY", with greater visibility, liquidity and access to institutional capital.

Marketing push underway - expanded institutional and retail outreach to put Stardust's unique investment proposition in front of the market.

World-class address - Omega, McGarry and Kirkland West in the Kirkland Lake gold district, beside Agnico Eagle, Barrick and Pierre Lassonde's Cadillac Mines. Fall drilling approaching.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Stardust Metal Corp. (TSXV: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

"Graduating to the TSX Venture Exchange is an exciting milestone as Stardust enters an important period of growth. The substantial work completed this summer has sharpened our understanding of Omega, McGarry and Kirkland West and confirmed the significant exploration and resource-growth potential across our asset base. With compelling targets defined and fall drilling approaching, Stardust is exceptionally well positioned to unlock value in the Kirkland Lake gold district," said Janet Meiklejohn of Stardust Metal.

The TSXV listing will be complemented by an expanded marketing program directed at institutional and retail investors, designed to bring Stardust's unique investment proposition to a much wider audience. Much of that story tells itself: Stardust's assets sit in the world-class Kirkland Lake gold district, surrounded by Tier 1 operators including Agnico Eagle and Barrick, and neighbouring Pierre Lassonde's Cadillac Mines.

Stardust's common shares began trading on the TSXV under the symbol "ZIGY" on Thursday September 3, 2026. In connection with the commencement of trading on the TSXV, the Company's common shares have been delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About Stardust Metal

Stardust is a gold exploration company with assets on the world-class Cadillac Break and adjacent to Agnico Eagle, Barrick, Pan American and Cadillac Mines Corp. Its main assets include the McGarry and Omega projects, in addition to its Kirkland West and Goldie projects. McGarry also contains a large historic tailings complex in the Kirkland Lake region.

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www.stardustmetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company including statements regarding the anticipated benefits to the Company of the TSXV listing and the Company's planned exploration and development activities. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Stardust with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Stardust's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313284