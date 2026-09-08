Instacart: Morrisons Partners with Instaleap to Enhance Online Order Fulfilment

Instaleap technology enables Morrisons to streamline marketplace orders and in-store fulfilment, creating a faster, more convenient experience for customers

New partnership expands Morrisons' relationship with Instacart to create more seamless shopping experiences online and in store

BARCELONA, Spain and BRADFORD, England, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instaleap, a technology company that provides software for e-commerce fulfillment and last-mile operations and is now part of Instacart, and Morrisons today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen Morrisons' ecommerce capabilities and create a faster, more convenient online ordering experience for customers. Through the partnership, Morrisons is now using Instaleap's technology to manage orders across its marketplace channels and help store colleagues fulfil those orders faster and more accurately.

Instaleap is enabling Morrisons to manage orders across marketplace channels including Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo in one place. Instaleap's in-Store picking app will also give Morrisons store colleagues tools to more efficiently manage the picking and fulfilment process. Together, these capabilities will help Morrisons simplify operations for store teams and create a more seamless online ordering experience for customers.

"We're proud to partner with Morrisons, one of the UK's most respected grocery retailers, as they continue to strengthen their omnichannel offering," said Antonio Nunes, Head of Instaleap. "Consumers now increasingly expect ordering from their local supermarket to be as easy as ordering take-away. Meeting that demand at scale - efficiently, reliably - takes technology built specifically for grocery. That's exactly what we're giving Morrisons."

"We're constantly looking for ways to make online grocery shopping easier and more convenient," said Charlotte Exell, Group Online Director at Morrisons. "More of our customers are choosing to shop from us through one of our immediacy partners and they expect an efficient, dependable service every time. Working with Instaleap powers our online operations behind the scenes, helping us deliver fresh groceries directly to our customers' doors quickly and reliably."

The partnership builds on Instaleap's growing presence across nearly 30 countries, where it supports nearly 80 grocery retailers and marketplaces. It also reflects Instacart's broader strategy to expand its enterprise platform globally, which includes a suite of ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, retail media, and AI solutions.

To learn more about Instaleap's retail technology platform and European e-grocery operations, visit https://instaleap.io. To learn more about Morrisons, visit https://www.morrisons.com/.

About Instaleap by Instacart

Instaleap by Instacart is a global enablement and fulfilment solutions platform that empowers grocery retailers to streamline and scale their online operations. With purpose-built technology designed to address core retailer needs - including marketplace integrations and fulfilment solutions - Instaleap partners with nearly 80 grocery retailers and marketplaces across almost 30 countries in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and has powered more than 100 million transactions. In April 2026, Instaleap was acquired by Instacart (NASDAQ: CART). For more information, visit instaleap.io.

About Morrisons

Morrisons is one of the United Kingdom's largest supermarket chains, operating around 500 supermarkets and approximately 1,700 Morrisons Daily convenience stores across England, Wales, and Scotland. Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Bradford, Morrisons is known for its vertically integrated model, in-house manufacturing, and fresh food proposition through its Market Street concept. For more information, visit morrisons.com.

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