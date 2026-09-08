

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has threatened to ban the sale of Canadian Bombardier jet planes unless they are manufactured in the United States



'No more selling Bombardier in The United States! Their products aren't good enough! Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States - They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service - All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A. They even blocked Gulfstream Aerospace from doing business in Canada - Completely unjust and unfair! That Era is OVER! If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a 'piggybank.' Buy American. Fly on American airliners. Enjoy American liquor and beverages. Sail on Lake America,' he said in a Truth Social post on Monday.



One of the biggest Canadian companies, Bombardier contributes more than C$7 billion to the country's annual GDP.



'The American aerospace industry is a clear winner on trade and exports. Bombardier is a strong contributor to the sector, creating tens of thousands of jobs across the United States,' CNN quoted the Montreal-based company as saying.



Within hours of Trump's threat, Canada' retaliatory tariffs on US goods took effect, on Tuesday.



The new levies will apply to nearly C$28 billion ($20 billion) worth of imported American goods.



Canada and the United States are the world's largest trading partners, and their overall bilateral trade is worth nearly $900 billion.



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