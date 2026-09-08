Liberty Gold Corp.: Liberty Gold Announces Black Pine Feasibility Study with US$2.4 Billion NPV(5%) and 60% IRR at $3,250/oz Au (after-tax)

16-year mine life with life-of-mine average payable gold production of 176,700 oz per year and AISC1 of $1,566/oz Au



Average payable gold production of 202,000 oz per year in Years 1-5



US$411 million initial capital requirement for a large-scale, open-pit, run-of-mine heap leach operation with a 4.04 million oz Au Mineral Reserve



Base case after-tax NPV(5%) to initial capital ratio of 5.8 and payback of 2.0 years



Strong economics across a range of gold prices (after-tax):



NPV(5%) US$4.3 billion and 104% IRR at $4,500/oz Au



NPV(5%) US$1.2 billion and 33% IRR at $2,500/oz Au

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study ("FS" or the "Feasibility Study") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") at its 100%-owned Black Pine Oxide Gold Project ("Black Pine" or the "Project") in southern Idaho, USA.

The Feasibility Study establishes Black Pine as a large-scale, long-life oxide gold development project based on a technically straightforward, open-pit, run-of-mine ("ROM") heap-leach operation requiring no ore crushing, screening or agglomeration. The FS supports average annual payable gold ("Au") production of 202,000 troy ounces ("oz") in Years 1-5 from a 4.04 million oz Au Probable Mineral Reserve, with an initial capital cost1 of US$411.4 million and strong economic returns across a broad range of gold prices. The Feasibility Study assumes a base case gold price of $3,250/oz Au. All figures in this news release are stated in United States dollars ("$" or "US$").

The development configuration evaluated in the FS is aligned with the Company's 2026 Mine Plan of Operations ("MPO"). The Feasibility Study does not replace the MPO that forms the basis for permit applications currently under review by the applicable regulatory agencies but rather incorporates potential future feasibility-level optimizations and refinements.

This news release should be read in combination with the Feasibility Study presentation available at https://libertygold.ca/wp-content/uploads/Black_Pine_FS.pdf

2026 Black Pine Feasibility Study Highlights

Large-scale production: 16-year mine-life with an average annual payable production of 202,000 oz Au in Years 1-5, at an average grade of 0.35 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au"), including peak annual production of 277,400 oz Au in Year 5; and average annual payable production of 176,700 oz Au over life-of-mine ("LOM"), including peak LOM annual production of 294,600 oz Au in Year 13.

Probable Mineral Reserve containing 4.04 million oz Au: 433.3 million tonnes at a grade of 0.29 g/t Au, supporting the planned 16-year mine-life.

Capital-efficient development: The Project has an estimated initial capital cost of $411.4 million for a conventional ROM open-pit heap-leach operation. The ratio of the Project's base-case after-tax Net Present Value ("NPV")(5%) to initial capital ratio is 5.8.

Competitive operating costs projected: LOM cash costs2 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,388/oz Au and $1,566/oz Au, respectively.

Robust projected Project returns: At the base case gold price of $3,250/oz Au, the Feasibility Study estimates an after-tax NPV(5%) of $2.397 billion, after-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 60.5% and after-tax payback of initial capital of 2.0 years for the Project.

Black Pine generates strong projected economics across a broad range of gold prices: At $4,500/oz Au, the Project is estimated to generate an after-tax NPV(5%) of $4.336 billion (IRR of 104.3%) with a payback of 1.2 years. At a lower gold price, of $2,500/oz Au, the Feasibility Study continues to project positive economics, including an after-tax NPV(5%) of $1.215 billion (IRR of 33.4%) with a payback of 3.4 years.

Jon Gilligan, President and CEO of Liberty Gold commented:

"Our Feasibility Study on Black Pine, completed ahead of schedule and less than 2-years after the Preliminary Feasibility Study, confirms the opportunity to build a large-scale, long-life operation with strong economics and a technically straightforward development path. This is an important milestone for Liberty Gold, reinforcing our confidence in Black Pine's ability to generate long-term value for shareholders, stakeholders and local communities, representing an important step in advancing the Company's development strategy.

"Black Pine has the scale, production profile and capital efficiency to support a pathway to becoming a significant U.S. gold producer in the near term. Importantly, the Feasibility Study demonstrates substantial projected free cash flow generation with robust economics across a broad range of gold prices. The NPV-to-initial-capital ratio of approximately 9 times and a payback of just over one year at current gold pricing of over $4,000/oz, are competitive metrics in the gold development space today.

"The proposed development of Black Pine anticipates supporting approximately 300 long-term jobs and Liberty Gold looks forward to continuing its engagement with local communities and state officials. With the Feasibility Study now complete and permitting ongoing, our focus has shifted to detailed engineering, planning, and other activities required to support execution readiness and a potential construction decision."

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the Feasibility Study results. Following management's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by registering at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIeeba700b09604bed8bb4eab3463540b6

Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN. Participants joining by conference call will have the ability to ask a question during the question-and-answer session.

The live webcast, including the accompanying presentation, may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3tskaprb and will be archived for later playback.

Feasibility Study Overview

The FS incorporates geological, assay, hydrological, metallurgical, geotechnical, environmental and cultural information collected by Liberty Gold and its consultants and contractors, together with extensive historic information from the previous mining operation at Black Pine.

The Feasibility Study was prepared by M3 Engineering and Technology Corporation, with the assistance of Liberty Gold and independent consultants, and incorporates updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates together with mine planning, engineering design, project scheduling, capital and operating cost estimates and economic analysis.

The development configuration evaluated in the FS is aligned with the Company's Mine Plan of Operations. It additionally incorporates potential future feasibility-level optimizations and refinements.

Table 1: Key Black Pine Project Metrics

Project Economics Base Case Gold Price $3,250/oz $4,500/oz Pre-tax NPV(5%) $2,929 million $5,371 million Pre-tax IRR 63.7%

109.4%

Pre-tax Cash Flow $4,460 million $7,990 million After-Tax NPV(5%) $2,397 million $4,336 million After-Tax IRR 60.5%

104.3%

After-Tax Cash Flow $3,579 million $6,343 million After-Tax Payback Period 2.0 years 1.2 years Production Profile Mine Life 16 years Process Throughput 74,200 tonnes per day (LOM average) Total Tonnes of Ore Mined and Processed 433.3 million tonnes Head Grade (5 year; 10 year; LOM) 0.35 g/t Au; 0.30 g/t Au; 0.29 g/t Au Strip Ratio (Waste:Ore) 1.34:1 Average Gold Recovery 70.2%

Total Gold Ounces Produced 2,841 koz¹ Total Payable Gold Ounces 2,838 koz¹ Average Annual Payable Gold Production

(Yr 1-5) 202 koz Peak Annual Payable Gold Production (Yr 1-5) 277 koz (year 5) Average Annual Payable Gold Production (LOM) 177 koz Peak Annual Payable Gold Production (LOM) 295 koz (year 13) Unit Operating Costs LOM Operating Cost $8.98/tonne processed LOM Cash Cost² $1,388/oz Au LOM AISC² $1,566/oz Au Total Capital Costs Initial Capital² $411.4 million LOM Sustaining Capital2 $254.0 million Closure Costs $160.1 million LOM Total Capital $825.5 million



¹ "koz" refers to thousand ounces ² Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Information" below

Strong Economics Across a Broad Range of Gold Prices

Black Pine demonstrates significant upside leverage and downside resilience within the range of gold prices evaluated. An analysis of the FS base case illustrates the Project's sensitivity to gold price, with all other material assumptions remaining constant, as summarized in Table 2 below.

Table 2: After-Tax NPV (5%), IRR and Payback Sensitivity to Gold Price

Gold Price ($/oz) - 2,500

- 3,000

$3,250 (Base Case) - 3,500

- 4,000

- 4,500

After-Tax NPV(5%) ($M) $1,215

$2,006

$2,397

$2,786

$3,562

$4,336

After-Tax IRR (%) 33.4%

51.6%

60.5%

69.4%

87.0%

104.3%

After-Tax Payback (years) 3.4

2.3

2.0

1.7

1.4

1.2





Project Description

Black Pine is a large, Carlin-style, sedimentary rock hosted oxide gold system located in Cassia and Oneida counties, southern Idaho, USA, with site access directly off the I-84 highway. Black Pine is a past-producing open-pit, ROM heap leach mine, active from 1991 to 1997, when Pegasus Gold Corp. produced 434,800 ounces of gold and 198,000 ounces of silver ("Ag") from five open pits. Road access is well established, with up to 9.9 megawatts of grid power available at site, sufficient for the Project requirements. Additionally, Liberty Gold has secured sufficient existing water rights in the basin to support the Project.

Liberty Gold holds a 100% ownership interest in the federal lode claims and state minerals lease that host the Mineral Reserve at Black Pine. The Project is subject to a 0.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") in favour of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., with a 50% buyback right in favor of Liberty Gold for $3.6 million (assumed to be exercised in the economic analysis), a 0.25% NSR on certain private mineral lands, and a 5% NSR payable to the State of Idaho on production from the state minerals lease.

Mining

The FS utilizes conventional open pit mining with mine designs generated by AGP Mining Consultants Inc. ("AGP"). The open pits include the larger Discovery and Rangefront pits, together with the smaller CD, E, F, J and M pits. Average annual total material movement over the 16-year mine life is approximately 64 million tonnes, at a favourable strip ratio of 1.34:1 (waste:ore).

Two mining fleets are planned to provide operating flexibility across the larger main pits and the smaller satellite pits. The FS has adopted a full OEM contract for mobile mine equipment maintenance and repair for the first five years of operations with phased in-sourcing thereafter. The smaller mining fleet is assumed to be supplied and operated by a mining contractor.

All mining is conducted with at least 50 feet of freeboard above the water table, and all open pits are considered dry and are not expected to require dewatering or depressurization.

Processing and Metallurgy

Gold will be recovered using ROM heap leaching with no crushing, screening or agglomeration. Ore will be truck-stacked onto a phased heap leach facility followed by conventional cyanide leaching and processed through an adsorption, desorption and recovery ("ADR") plant which will produce gold and silver doré bars that will be shipped off-site for further refining. The FS estimates an overall LOM gold recovery of 70.2%, based on recovery equations developed for the modeled metallurgical domains. Selected lower recovery ore will be stockpiled by metallurgical type for subsequent placement on the heap leach facility.

Black Pine has been the subject of extensive metallurgical testwork, including eight metallurgical programs completed since 2019 using bulk samples and large-diameter PQ core, at Kappes, Cassiday & Associates in Reno, Nevada. Additional programs are ongoing including the bulk sample column leach testing from surface ores collected across the deposit and sample testing from sonic drill holes in the Legacy Heap Leach Facility ("LHLF") to evaluate its economic potential.

Capital and Operating Costs

Initial capital to develop Black Pine is estimated at $411.4 million, comprising process and site infrastructure, heap leach facilities, mine capital (including initial deposits for mining equipment), pre-production activities, engineering, procurement and construction management ("EPCM"), contingency and owner's costs. The FS assumes all mining equipment is leased at prevailing commercial rates.

In addition to initial capital, the FS estimates $254.0 million of sustaining capital over the 16-year mine life. Reclamation and closure costs are estimated at $160.1 million.

Total life-of-mine capital, including initial, sustaining and closure expenditures, is estimated at $825.5 million. See Table 3 below.

Table 3: Black Pine FS Capital Cost Summary

Capital Costs Initial $ Million Sustaining $ Million Total $ Million Process Plant & Support¹ $221.4

$31.7

$253.1

Heap Leach Facility² $87.0

$140.2

$227.2

Mine Capital³ $103.0

$82.1

$185.1

Closure nil $160.1

$160.1

Total Capital Costs - 411.4

- 414.1

- 825.5





¹ Includes site general earthworks, process plant (ADR, refinery, reagents), power systems, ADR building and ancillaries, freight, construction support, EPCM, vendor support, spare parts, first fills, storm water controls, contingency and owner's costs.

² Includes direct, indirect and contingency costs for the heap leach facility.

³ Includes mine capital equipment, mine pre-production costs and mining capital contingency, excludes ore inventory costs.

4Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Total operating costs for the LOM are estimated at $3,892 million, equivalent to $8.98 per tonne of ore processed and an AISC of $1,566/oz Au. See Table 4 below.

Table 4: Black Pine FS Operating Cost Summary

Operating Costs LOM $ Million Unit Cost $/tonne ore Mining $2,635.8

$6.08

Process Plant $898.6

$2.07

G&A $347.1

$0.80

Refining $10.7

$0.02

Total Operating Cost - 3,892.2

- 8.98





Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Environmental, Permitting and Community

Black Pine is currently advancing through federal and state permitting as a FAST-41 Covered Project, based upon the Company's 2026 MPO.

The U.S. Forest Service published a Notice of Intent on April 3, 2026, formally initiating public scoping and preparation of the Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA").

Liberty Gold has maintained an active stakeholder and community outreach program since 2019, including regular engagement with local municipalities, county commissioners, the Idaho Legislature, regulatory agencies and community groups. No material environmental issues have been identified to date that are expected to preclude securing the permits and authorizations required to develop Black Pine.

Further Opportunities

The FS establishes a development case for Black Pine while identifying opportunities for further evaluation:

Near-term finalization of a Silver Resource : Silver resources have been estimated at the Discovery and M Zones, and work is ongoing for the remainder of the deposit, with further details to be provided in the FS. No silver mineral reserve or silver production is included in the FS.

: Silver resources have been estimated at the Discovery and M Zones, and work is ongoing for the remainder of the deposit, with further details to be provided in the FS. No silver mineral reserve or silver production is included in the FS. Resource conversion and growth: Possible conversion of the Inferred Mineral Resource of 58.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.14 g/t Au and containing 171 thousand oz of potentially recoverable gold to the Indicated category; continued resource growth from step-out drilling around known mineralized centres; and, evaluation of additional high-priority targets across the mineral lease area of ~70 square kilometers. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be considered Mineral Reserves and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resource.

Possible conversion of the Inferred Mineral Resource of 58.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.14 g/t Au and containing 171 thousand oz of potentially recoverable gold to the Indicated category; continued resource growth from step-out drilling around known mineralized centres; and, evaluation of additional high-priority targets across the mineral lease area of ~70 square kilometers. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be considered Mineral Reserves and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resource. 2026 Drilled to Measured ("DtM") program : This year's drill program has been designed to upgrade the mineral resource classification from Indicated to Measured for the early years of the mine plan presented in the FS. Drilling is expected to be completed later this year and with final assay results following. This program is intended to significantly derisk the ore supply during operational start-up and over the initial capital payback period.

: This year's drill program has been designed to upgrade the mineral resource classification from Indicated to Measured for the early years of the mine plan presented in the FS. Drilling is expected to be completed later this year and with final assay results following. This program is intended to significantly derisk the ore supply during operational start-up and over the initial capital payback period. Mine and heap optimization: Continued optimization of mine planning, mining rates, stacking rates, cut-off grade strategy, stockpiling, haulage and heap leach facility design and phasing.

Pathway to a Construction Decision

Liberty Gold continues to advance Black Pine toward a potential construction decision through detailed engineering, procurement, financing and execution readiness, while permitting continues under the established FAST-41 schedule. The Company has recently selected M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation and NewFields Companies LLC as principal engineering partners for the detailed engineering phase and this work has commenced.

The recommended work program is proposed in two phases:

Phase 1 - Engineering, Procurement and Execution Readiness : Complete detailed engineering through Liberty Gold's appointed engineering partners, continue permitting activities, finalize the execution schedule and control budget, undertake procurement of long-lead equipment, and advance the commercial and execution planning activities required to support a future construction decision.

: Complete detailed engineering through Liberty Gold's appointed engineering partners, continue permitting activities, finalize the execution schedule and control budget, undertake procurement of long-lead equipment, and advance the commercial and execution planning activities required to support a future construction decision. Phase 2 - Construction, Commissioning and Ramp-Up: Subject to formal approvals, complete project construction and mine development, install processing and site infrastructure facilities, recruit and train the operating workforce, and commission the operation for commercial production.

Black Pine Mineral Reserve Estimate

The FS includes an updated Mineral Reserve estimate, with an effective date of August 1, 2026. The FS establishes a 4.04 million oz Au Probable Mineral Reserve, comprising 433.3 million tonnes grading 0.29 g/t Au. The Probable Mineral Reserve consists of Indicated blocks above a cut-off grade of 0.05 g/t recoverable Au. There are no Measured Mineral Resources at Black Pine and, accordingly, no Proven Mineral Reserves.

Table 5: Black Pine Mineral Reserve Estimate

Reserve Class Million Tonnes Au Grade (g/t) Contained Gold Ounces (Million oz) Probable 433.3 0.29 4.04 Total 433.3 0.29 4.04



Notes:

The Mineral Reserve estimate was prepared by Todd Carstensen RM-SME, Principal Mining Engineer at AGP Mining Consultants Inc., Barrie ON, Canada (AGP) and has an effective date of August 1, 2026. Mr. Carstensen is the Qualified Person responsible as defined under NI 43-101 for the Mineral Reserve estimate, he is independent of Liberty Gold. Mineral Reserves reported are consistent with the CIM Standards. Mineral Reserves are reported to a cut-off grade of 0.05 g/t Au recoverable gold within the designed pit based on a gold price of US$2,250/oz. Metallurgical recovery of gold is based on a variable gold leach recovery model derived from extensive metallurgical studies. Modeled carbonaceous units and lower recovery metallurgical domains have been treated as waste. Overall gold leach recovery averages 70.2%. Units are metric tonnes, metric grams & troy ounces. The QP is not aware of any mining, metallurgical, infrastructure, permitting, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the Mineral Reserve estimate. Reserve pit designs are based on a pit optimization run using $2,250/oz Au, variable mining costs, and $1.88/t processing costs. Other costs around royalties, payables, and refining costs are also included.

Black Pine Mineral Resource Estimate

The FS includes an updated Mineral Resource estimate, with an effective date of April 30, 2026.

Indicated Mineral Resources total 521.7 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.29 g/t Au. Inferred Mineral Resources total 148.8 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.21 g/t Au, containing 996 thousand ounces of gold.

Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

Table 6: Black Pine Mineral Resource Estimate

Material Type



Area



Resource Class



Thousand Tonnes



Average Grade Contained Metal Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (koz) Ag (koz) In-Situ



CD



Indicated 37,614 0.28 - 336 - Inferred 12,223 0.20 - 80 - Discovery



Indicated 188,399 0.35 1.4 2,097 8,147 Inferred 27,503 0.19 1.0 169 912 E Pit



Indicated 9,657 0.26 - 82 - Inferred 11,825 0.22 - 82 - F



Indicated 6,543 0.32 - 66 - Inferred 1,217 0.24 - 10 - J Zone



Indicated 3,601 0.33 - 38 - Inferred 12,731 0.25 - 104 - M Zone



Indicated 7,324 0.51 2.6 120 606 Inferred 5,406 0.21 1.3 36 217 Rangefront



Indicated 237,679 0.26 - 1,998 - Inferred 59,787 0.19 - 371 - Total In-Situ



Indicated 490,816 0.30 -



4,737 8,754 Inferred 130,691 0.20 -



851 1,133 Backfill and Waste Dumps



Indicated 0 - - 0 - Inferred 18,144 0.25 - 145 - Legacy Heap Leach Facility



Indicated 30,844 0.19 - 190 - Inferred 0 - - - - Total



Indicated 521,660 0.29 - 4,927 8,754 Inferred 148,835 0.21 - 996 1,133



Notes:

The Mineral Resource has an effective date of April 30, 2026. The Mineral Resource was prepared by Ms. Valerie Wilson, P.Geo., Principal Resource Geologist at SLR Consulting (Canada) Inc. (SLR) but for the LHLF estimate, which was prepared by Mr. Don Hulse, RM-SME of Forte Dynamics. Ms. Wilson is the Qualified Person (QP) responsible as defined under NI 43-101 for the Mineral Resource estimate but not for the LHLF material; Ms. Wilson is independent of Liberty Gold. Mr. Don Hulse is the QP for the LHLF estimate and is independent of Liberty Gold. CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources are estimated at a gold cut-off grade of 0.10 g/t using a long-term gold price of US$2,800 per ounce. Gold is reported for all blocks of in-situ, backfill, waste dump, or LHLF material. The waste dumps and backfill are limited to the CD, Discovery, F, J, and Rangefront zones. The LHLF is within the Rangefront zone, with the northern portion crossing into M Zone. Silver is reported only for those blocks that meet or exceed the gold cut off grade of 0.10 g/t Au. It is limited to the Discovery and M zones, areas which are supported by analytical results from 4-acid digestion at a drill spacing threshold for gold class criteria. Mineral Resources are estimated using variable recoveries derived from metallurgical studies. Bulk density is variable by rock type and ranges between 2.43 t/m3 and 2.63 t/m3 in the mineralized domains. Quaternary deposits, LHLF, Backfill, and Waste Dumps were assigned a value of 1.8 t/m3- Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. In-situ, backfill, and waste dump material are reported within conceptual open pit shells. Silver grades were not used in the pit optimization. LHLF material is reported within the LHLF wireframe above a 0.10 g/t Au cut-off grade. Silver is not considered to be recoverable within the LHLF and is not reported. The QPs for this Mineral Resource estimate are not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio economic, marketing, political, or other factors that could materially affect the Mineral Resource Estimates presented in this news release. Numbers may not add or multiply correctly due to rounding.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved for release by Peter Shabestari, Vice President Exploration at Liberty Gold and the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. He has verified the data disclosed in this release and consents to its inclusion in the form and context in which it appears.

The FS was prepared by a team of independent industry experts. The independent Qualified Persons for the "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Black Pine Project, Idaho, USA", with an effective date of August 1, 2026, will be filed within 45 days of the date of this press release and will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on Liberty Gold's website, are as follows:

Table 7: Qualified Persons

Category Name Company Mineral Reserve Estimate, Mining Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering Todd Carstensen, RM-SME AGP Mining Consultants Inc. Heap Leach Operating Model Brendan Fetter, P.E. Forte Dynamics Legacy Heap Leach Facility Resource Estimate Don Hulse, RM-SME Forte Dynamics Metallurgy Gary Simmons, MMSA GL Simmons Consulting LLC Environmental, Permitting & Compliance Kyle Brangers, CPG GSI Environmental Inc. Mineral Processing Benjamin Bermudez, P.E. M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. Infrastructure, Financial Evaluations, & Study Lead Engineer, Hydrology and Hydrogeology Matthew Sletten, P.E. M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. Heap Design & Closure Nicholas Rocco, Ph.D., P.E. NewFields Companies LLC Mineral Resource Estimate, Geology Valerie Wilson, P.Geo. SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd.



Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Measures

Alternative performance measures are furnished to provide additional information. These non-GAAP performance measures are included in this news release because these statistics are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance, to assess how the Company is performing, to plan and to assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of future potential mining operations. These performance measures, including Initial Capital Costs, Cash Costs, and AISC, do not have a standard meaning within International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. These performance measures are intended to provide additional information to the user and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS. This non-GAAP financial performance measure information is for a project under development incorporating information that will vary over time as the project is developed and mined. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial performance measures.

Initial Capital Costs

Initial Capital Cost is defined as capital required to develop, construct and bring the Project to commercial production.

Sustaining Capital Costs

Sustaining Capital Cost is defined as capital required to sustain the operation after the commencement of commercial production.

Cash Costs and Cash Costs per Gold Ounce

Cash Costs are reflective of the cost of production. Cash Costs reported in the FS include mining costs, processing, on-site general and administrative costs, treatment and refining costs, and royalties. Cash Costs per ounce is calculated as Cash Costs divided by total LOM payable gold ounces.

AISC and AISC per Gold Ounce

AISC is reflective of all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from operations. AISC reported in the FS includes Cash Costs, sustaining capital, closure costs, Idaho Mine License Tax and Idaho property tax. AISC per ounce is calculated as AISC divided by total LOM payable gold ounces.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold project in Idaho, located within the Great Basin, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly gold regions. Black Pine is a large-scale, past-producing, run-of-mine heap leachable gold deposit progressing through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company's strategy is centered on advancing high-quality, long-life gold assets, with a clear focus on technical simplicity, strong environmental performance, project executability, collaborative permitting processes, and value creation. This reflects Liberty Gold's commitment to the discipline of delivery. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development, and delivering sustained long-term value.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements or information concerning future financial or operating performance of Liberty Gold and its business, operations, properties and condition; planned de-risking activities at Liberty Gold's mineral properties; expectations regarding the sufficiency of existing water rights to support the Project; plans regarding refining of gold and silver doré bars produced at the ADR plant; federal and state permitting timelines; future updates to the mineral resource, including potential resource growth and conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves; completion and results of the DtM program, including the expected timing thereof, and expectations regarding the potential benefits of such program; the potential quantity, recoverability and/or grade of minerals; the potential size of a mineralized zone or potential expansion of mineralization; proposed exploration and development of Liberty Gold's exploration property interests; expectations regarding dewatering requirements; the results of mineral resource estimates or mineral reserve estimates; the Company's anticipated expenditures; the results and conclusions of the Feasibility Study, including projected mine life, production, recoveries, total cash costs, capital costs, AISC, cash flow, NPV, IRR and payback periods; gold price sensitivities; anticipated employment and community benefits and Black Pine's ability to generate long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders; execution-readiness; and potential completion of a construction decision and development of the Project.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about: future prices of gold and other metal prices; currency exchange rates and interest rates; favourable operating conditions; political stability; timely receipt of governmental or regulatory approvals, licenses and permits; obtaining timely renewals for existing licenses and permits; access to necessary financing; labour stability, stability of labour markets and market conditions in general; availability of drill rigs and other equipment; results or timing of any mineral resources, results or timing of any baseline studies, resource conversion, the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, and of any metallurgical testing completed to date; there being no significant disruptions affecting the development and operation of the Project; successful resolution of disputes; anticipated costs and expenditures; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: the interpretation of results and/or the reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company's mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; state and federal permitting processes, future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; the timing or results of the publication of any mineral resources, mineral reserves or feasibility studies; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, timing of the completion of exploration as well as those risk, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 25, 2026, in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available under Liberty Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca -

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for material differences between actual results and previously disclosed material forward-looking information, or as otherwise required by law. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to us is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources and Probable Reserves

The information, including any information incorporated by reference, and disclosure documents of Liberty Gold that are filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities concerning mineral properties have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws.

Without limiting the foregoing, these documents use the terms "measured resources", "indicated resources", "inferred resources" and "mineral reserves". These terms are Canadian mining terms as defined in, and required to be disclosed in accordance with, NI 43-101, which references the guidelines set out in the CIM Definition Standards, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended. However, these standards differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") under the United States Securities Act of 1934, as amended. The Company does not file reports with the SEC and is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards.

1 AISC and Initial Capital Costs are non-GAAP financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Measures" below.

2 Cash Costs are non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Measures" below.