

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Arm Holdings chief executive Rene Haas said that artificial intelligence could help find a cure for cancer that humans cannot in his lifetime and could lead to widespread humanoid robots within five years. .



While modelling how a DNA marker is impacted by cancer was currently 'too complex' a problem, more advanced systems are eventually 'going to solve it' in the future, BBC quoted the head of the biggest UK-headquartered tech firm as saying in an interview.



'AI is going to... find a cure for cancer that today you and I, other humans [could] not in our lifetimes. I believe in our lifetime, AI will help cure cancer.'



'Modelling a cell, modelling a human, modelling how a DNA marker is impacted by cancer - it's too complex a problem, not only for humans today, but the computers that run AI'.



'However, going forward, as we feed more and more of the models into these computers, and the computers get more sophisticated to run the models, they're going to solve it,' said Haas



Haas added that there is good scope for AI-driven growth of humanoid robots, but a shortage of chips needed to build data centres may hamper its speed.



He claimed that Arm's power-efficient chip designs are currently being used in half of AI data centres worldwide,



Concers over job loss as AI is introduced as alternative, and a correction in AI stocks are exaggerated, according to him.



Haas said that his company is planning to launch massive 'multi-gigawatt' data centres in France and the U.S.



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