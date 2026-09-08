Enhanced capabilities connect product attributes with market performance, helping brands and retailers understand shopper choice today and prepare for AI-mediated discovery

NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced the expansion of NIQ Product Insights (NPI) across Western Europe, strengthening its Product Intelligence portfolio to help brands and retailers better understand what drives shopper choice and category growth. The expansion brings enhanced product intelligence capabilities to Austria, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, building on existing availability in France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

As shoppers, and increasingly the digital and AI-powered tools that guide them, evaluate products against specific health, wellness, sustainability, and ingredient preferences, product attributes are becoming an increasingly important part of commerce's intelligence infrastructure. Brands and retailers need more than traditional market measurement to understand which attributes influence selection and drives growth. NPI connects those attributes with real-world sales performance.

NPI combines trusted product attributes, including ingredients, claims, certifications, nutrients, and functional benefits, with NIQ market measurement data. It helps clients answer two critical questions: what products match a shopper's needs, and which attributes actually drive purchase and growth. That intelligence supports decisions across innovation, pricing, and assortment today while creating a stronger foundation as product discovery and selection become increasingly AI-mediated.

Why NPI matters to brands and retailers

As consumer expectations evolve, product attributes are becoming a key driver of purchase decisions and category growth. NIQ analysis* shows that:

41% of Western European consumers are willing to pay more for products with elevated ingredients or formulations.

39% of Western European consumers are willing to pay more for ingredient and supply chain transparency.

Specific product benefits are significantly outpacing broader category growth. In Germany, shampoo products with a stated "Gentle Formula" benefit grew +48%, compared with growth of less than 1% for the total shampoo category.

High-growth attributes can also be associated with significant price premiums. In UK skin cleansing, products with a stated hyaluronic acid claim grew +61% and averaged £15.87/kg-more than three times the category average price of £5.04/kg.

NPI helps brands connect product attributes directly to purchasing behaviour, helping close the gap between what consumers say matters and what actually drives sales.

"As shoppers, and increasingly AI-powered shopping tools, evaluate products against more specific needs and preferences, Product Intelligence is becoming essential commerce infrastructure"" said Emilie Darolles, President, Western Europe. "NIQ Product Insights helps our clients connect trusted product attributes with market performance so they can innovate faster, optimize their product strategies, and make more confident commercial decisions. It is an important part of our broader Product Intelligence strategy as we continue investing in the future of AI-driven commerce."

The Western Europe expansion builds on NIQ's continued investment in Product Intelligence, advanced analytics, and consumer intelligence, following successful NPI launches in Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. As part of NIQ's broader Connected Content strategy and The Full View, NIQ's Product Intelligence portfolio brings together trusted product content, structured product data, contextual intelligence, and market measurement to help brands and retailers better understand how products are represented, discovered, interpreted, and selected across modern commerce environments.

Combined with NIQ's continued investment in next-generation AI capabilities, Product Intelligence helps clients transform trusted product information into actionable intelligence. By connecting trusted product attributes with market performance and shopper behaviour, clients can identify emerging trends earlier, better understand their competitive landscape, accelerate innovation, and make smarter decisions across pricing, assortment, and go-to-market strategy.

Notes to Editors

*Data referenced in this release is drawn from NIQ Consumer Outlook research, NIQ Global Health Wellness Survey 2025, NIQ Consumer Panel Services, NIQ Retail Measurement Services (Scantrack), and NIQ Product Insights data across Western Europe. Analysis reflects the latest available data for each market and metric, as indicated in the underlying research.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is NIQ Product Insights (NPI)?

A: NIQ Product Insights (NPI) is a core capability within NIQ's Product Intelligence portfolio, connecting detailed product attributes-such as ingredients, claims, certifications, nutrients, and functional benefits-with NIQ's market measurement data. This enables brands and retailers to understand not just what products are selling, but which product attributes are driving growth and shopper choice.

Q: Why is NIQ expanding NPI across Western Europe?

A: As shoppers increasingly make purchasing decisions based on health, sustainability, ingredient transparency, and product benefits, brands and retailers need more granular insight into what drives performance. Expanding NPI across Western Europe provides clients with a consistent view of product attributes and market performance across key regional markets.

Q: What makes NPI different from traditional market measurement?

A: Traditional market measurement shows what products are selling and how categories are performing. NPI adds a layer of product intelligence that helps explain why products are growing or declining by linking attributes such as ingredients, claims, certifications, and nutrients directly to sales performance.

Q: How does NPI help close the "say-do gap"?

A: Many companies rely on surveys to understand consumer preferences and attitudes. NPI complements these insights by connecting product attributes to actual purchasing behaviour, helping clients understand whether the attributes consumers say they value are truly influencing real-world buying decisions.

Q: Who can benefit from NPI?

A: NPI is designed for manufacturers, retailers, ingredient suppliers, packaging companies, category managers, innovation teams, and insights professionals looking to better understand the drivers of growth, shopper choice, and category performance.

Q: What types of decisions can NPI support?

A: NPI helps clients make more informed decisions across innovation, product development, assortment strategy, pricing, promotion, category management, shopper marketing, and retail media by revealing which attributes are resonating most with consumers.

Q: What types of attributes are included in NPI?

A: NPI captures hundreds of product attributes across ingredients, claims, certifications, nutrients, sustainability indicators, and functional benefits. Attributes include both stated attributes (visible on-pack claims and certifications) and qualified attributes derived from ingredient and nutrition information.

Q: How is NPI different from product claims data?

A: While product claims are an important part of NPI, the solution goes further by combining claims, certifications, ingredients, nutrients, and other product characteristics with market performance data. This enables clients to understand the commercial impact of product attributes rather than simply identifying their presence.

Q: Where is NPI available?

A: NPI is currently available across multiple markets globally, including Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and now additional Western European markets including Belgium, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, and Italy.

Q: How does NPI support NIQ's Full View strategy?

A: NPI strengthens NIQ's Full View by connecting product intelligence with market measurement and shopper behaviour. This gives clients a more complete understanding of what consumers are buying, why they are buying it, and which attributes are driving growth across markets and categories.

Q: Is NPI part of NIQ's broader innovation roadmap?

A: Yes. NPI is a strategic investment that expands NIQ's ability to help clients understand evolving shopper needs, identify emerging trends, and make more confident decisions. NIQ continues to invest in expanding NPI coverage, capabilities, and market availability globally.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full View.

For more information, please visit: www.niq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding NIQ's Product Intelligence strategy, the anticipated expansion and capabilities of NIQ Product Insights (NPI), continued investment in AI-driven commerce, and the expected evolution of product discovery and shopper decision-making. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "becoming," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, regulatory developments, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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