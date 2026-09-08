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WKN: 851247 | ISIN: GB0002374006 | Ticker-Symbol: GUI
Xetra
08.09.26 | 13:30
18,970 Euro
+0,21 % +0,040
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGEO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGEO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,99019,02513:51
18,99019,02013:51
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 13:00 Uhr
120 Leser
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Johnnie Walker Drops Limited Edition Sabrina Carpenter Black Label Bottle Design

In the news release, JOHNNIE WALKER DROPS LIMITED EDITION SABRINA CARPENTER BLACK LABEL BOTTLE DESIGN, issued 08-Sep-2026 by Johnnie Walker over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that journalists and other readers should disregard the photo of Sabrina Carpenter and the notes to editors, which were originally included inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

JOHNNIE WALKER DROPS LIMITED EDITION SABRINA CARPENTER BLACK LABEL BOTTLE DESIGN

Latest chapter in Johnnie Walker x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration celebrates bold creativity through collectible new bottle inspired by the confident, unapologetic vibe of Sabrina's album, Man's Best Friend

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker, the world's No. 1 Scotch whisky[1], unveils a new limited edition Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle design created as part of the brand's ongoing collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Sabrina Carpenter.

Featuring details inspired by her new album, Man's Best Friend, from a bespoke Sabrina blue colourway to playful dog paw motifs, the design blends the timeless character of Johnnie Walker Black Label with Sabrina's signature style. The bottle marks the latest chapter in Johnnie Walker and Sabrina Carpenter's multi-year partnership, which brings together two cultural icons connected by a shared belief in progress.

Sabrina Carpenter said: "I adore creating little surprises for my fans, and this felt like such a cool way to bring the world of Man's Best Friend to life. I love telling stories beyond music, so getting to put my own spin on something as iconic as the Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle was such a fun challenge. I can't wait for everyone to see all the little details."

The partnership, announced last August, burst into life with a global campaign celebrating the launch of Man's Best Friend later that year. Debuting alongside the final leg of Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour, the campaign introduced fans of legal drinking age to Sabrina's signature Johnnie Walker serve, the Go Go Highball.

The collectible bottle extends the story of the collaboration, giving fans another way to celebrate while reinforcing the Johnnie Walker connection to music as a platform for creativity, culture and progress.

The limited-edition Johnnie Walker Black Label Sabrina Carpenter bottle will be available in both 70cl and 75cl formats (40% ABV), with a recommended retail price in line with Johnnie Walker Black Label. It is available in Great Britain now before rolling out across additional markets including Mexico, India, selected markets across Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more content, please see here.

For more information contact: johnniewalker@smarts.agency

[1] Source: IWSR 2024.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/johnnie-walker-drops-limited-edition-sabrina-carpenter-black-label-bottle-design-302872028.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.