Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of 5G/4G cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced that Dr. Georges Karam, President and CEO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sequans management team, please contact investor relations at ir@sequans.com.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) and RF transceiver solutions for software-defined applications. Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes, as well as mission-critical deployments in space and defense.

Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap and eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Sequans RF transceiver solutions enable highly flexible, programmable wireless systems optimized for performance and resilience in demanding environments. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

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