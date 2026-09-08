Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from its 2026 surface exploration program at the Company's 100%-owned Tyee Titanium Project ("Tyee" or the "Project") in Québec.

The 2026 program identified five new titanium occurrences with samples grading more than 35% TiO2, materially expanding the number of high-grade titanium occurrences identified across Tyee. Assay results reached 36.87% TiO2, with nine samples from the program returning more than 35% TiO2.

Importantly, the high-grade results were not limited to areas where high-grade titanium had previously been identified. As shown in Figure 1, the 2026 program added high-grade results across multiple areas of the Project, expanding the geographic distribution of known high-grade titanium mineralization at Tyee.

Highlights

Five new titanium occurrences returned samples grading more than 35% TiO2.

Nine samples returned more than 35% TiO2, with grades ranging from 35.13% to 36.87% TiO2.

The nine samples exceeding 35% TiO2 also returned consistent vanadium values of approximately 0.26% to 0.30% V2O5.

The five new occurrences expand the distribution of high-grade titanium mineralization beyond the principal areas identified through previous exploration at Big Tio, NS Trend and East Nugget.

Eureka is now comparing the new high-grade occurrences with its recently completed approximately 2,300-line-kilometre high-resolution airborne Mag-EM-VLF survey to prioritize areas for follow-up exploration.

"The key result from this program is that we didn't just reproduce the high titanium grades previously found at Tyee; we found them at five new occurrences," said Danny Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Eureka Metals. "We now have high-grade titanium results across a much broader area of the Project. With our new airborne geophysics completed, the next step is to determine which of these new occurrences may be associated with larger targets and where we should focus the next phase of exploration."

2026 Exploration Expands High-Grade Titanium Mineralization

The 2026 surface exploration program was managed by IOS Geosciences and included prospecting across multiple areas of the Tyee property.

Field crews identified six new massive ilmenite occurrences during the program. Laboratory analysis has now confirmed that five of these new occurrences returned samples grading more than 35% TiO2.

Previous exploration had established high-grade titanium mineralization at several principal areas, including Big Tio, NS Trend and East Nugget. The 2026 results demonstrate that high-grade titanium mineralization is not limited to these previously identified areas.

Figure 1: Historical rock samples are shown in blue and 2026 samples are shown in red. Symbol size and shade correspond to TiO2 grade ranges, with the largest symbols representing samples grading greater than 35% TiO2. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9639/313293_72d69b67246f7b06_001full.jpg

As shown in Figure 1, the 2026 results expand the geographic distribution of samples grading more than 35% TiO2 beyond the principal high-grade areas identified through previous exploration.

High-Grade Assay Results

Nine samples from the 2026 program returned greater than 35% TiO2:

Sample TiO2 (%) V2O5 (%) 176190004 36.87 0.296 176190067 36.67 0.289 176190007 36.29 0.271 176190052 35.95 0.298 176190065 35.74 0.294 176190005 35.69 0.292 176190056 35.28 0.288 176190012 35.15 0.260 176190008 35.13 0.292

The nine samples also returned vanadium values ranging from approximately 0.26% to 0.30% V2O5.

Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the Project.

Regional Grade Context

Tyee is located within the Havre-Saint-Pierre Anorthosite Complex on Québec's North Shore, an iron-titanium oxide district that also hosts Rio Tinto's producing Lac Tio ilmenite mine, approximately 65 km south of Tyee. Lac Tio has been in production since the early 1950s and is described by Rio Tinto as the world's largest solid ilmenite deposit.1

Historical published geological studies of Lac Tio have reported titanium grades generally ranging from approximately 32% to 38% TiO2.2 This regional context demonstrates the high titanium grades associated with ilmenite mineralization within the Havre-Saint-Pierre Anorthosite Complex and provides useful context for Eureka's 2026 Tyee results of up to 36.87% TiO2.

Lac Tio is a producing mining operation, while Tyee is an early-stage exploration project. Mineralization at Lac Tio is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Tyee. The Company has not established a mineral resource at Tyee, and there has been insufficient exploration to determine the continuity, dimensions, tonnage, mineralogy, metallurgical characteristics or economic potential of mineralization at the Project.

Integrating Results with Airborne Geophysics

Eureka recently completed approximately 2,300 line kilometres of high-resolution airborne magnetic and EM-VLF surveying across Tyee at 50 m line spacing.

The Company is now comparing the locations of the new high-grade titanium occurrences with the airborne geophysical results and historical exploration data to prioritize areas for follow-up. This work will evaluate whether the newly identified surface occurrences correspond with geophysical targets and help determine where Eureka should focus its next phase of exploration.

The Company expects to provide a further update as this work advances.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The 2026 surface exploration program was managed by IOS Geosciences. Rock samples were collected using a hammer and chisel, placed in plastic bags and identified using IOS' standard sample-numbering procedures. Sample bags were secured with zip ties and transported by field crews to IOS' facilities in Saguenay, Québec, prior to shipment to the analytical laboratory together with quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") samples.

Samples were submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, for preparation and analysis. Samples were analyzed by X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") on fused discs using analytical package 4C (11+). IOS inserted four QA/QC samples, consisting of two blanks and two certified reference materials (OREAS 86). Actlabs also conducted its internal QA/QC procedures. All QA/QC results fell within acceptable ranges.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., a technical advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Eureka Metals Corp.

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of exploration projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Québec, prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization; an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the KM98 Titanium Project in Québec; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

1 Rio Tinto. "Rio Tinto Fer et Titane." Official operations page.

2 Charlier et al. (2015). "Fe-Ti-V-P ore deposits associated with Proterozoic massif-type anorthosites and related rocks." Earth-Science Reviews, 141, 56-81.

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