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WKN: A1J5TV | ISIN: KR7161390000 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Fahrzeuge
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ASIEN
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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Hankook & Company Group Showcases Aftermarket Portfolio at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026

  • Hankook & Company and Hanon Systems jointly exhibit under the Hankook brand at Automechanika Frankfurt, September 8-12
  • Group companies present automotive batteries and thermal management solutions for the European aftermarket
  • Hankook Battery strengthens its European presence, while Hanon Systems presents its aftermarket strategy under "Driven by OE Expertise"

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook & Company Group is participating in Automechanika Frankfurt 2026, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, from September 8 to 12, bringing together its automotive battery and thermal management businesses for the European aftermarket.

Hankook & Company Co., Ltd.'s Energy Solution (ES) Business Headquarters and Hanon Systems are jointly exhibiting under the Hankook brand. The event marks their second joint aftermarket exhibition under the brand, following AAPEX 2025 in Las Vegas.

Hankook & Company is showcasing premium automotive batteries, including AGM, EFB and MF products. Since establishing its German subsidiary in Frankfurt and a logistics base in Hamburg in 2022, the company has strengthened its European sales and supply infrastructure. Demand for high-performance 12V batteries is growing as Europe's vehicle parc ages and the adoption of start-stop and hybrid vehicles increases.

Hankook & Company's AGM batteries are optimized for start-stop and electric vehicles, offering up to four times longer service life than conventional MF batteries, along with enhanced durability. With production bases in Korea and the United States, the company also maintains a diversified manufacturing footprint to support stable and efficient supply to the European market.

Hanon Systems is presenting its aftermarket portfolio under "Driven by OE Expertise," applying the thermal management capabilities and experience developed through its global OE business to the aftermarket. At the exhibition, the company is presenting its aftermarket strategy and product portfolio directly to European customers and partners. Europe is Hanon Systems' largest regional market, representing more than 35 percent of its global revenue.

The aftermarket business also provides an opportunity to develop tangible business synergies within Hankook & Company Group. Hanon Systems' OE thermal management expertise complements the Group's extensive experience in the automotive aftermarket, creating opportunities to further develop the business in Europe and other global markets.

Through their joint presence at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026, Hankook & Company and Hanon Systems aim to strengthen engagement with customers and partners and explore opportunities in the European aftermarket.

Further information is available on the company's website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankook--company-group-showcases-aftermarket-portfolio-at-automechanika-frankfurt-2026-302872173.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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