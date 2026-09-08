Pecoy Copper Corp: Four Rigs Now Turning at Pecoy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. ("Pecoy Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCU; FSE: D5E; OTCQB: PCUUF

Four rigs.

Fully funded exploration program.

More metres ahead.

One year ago, on September 8, 2025, Pecoy Copper began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Since then, the Company has moved from no active drilling at Pecoy to four rigs operating today, with a fifth rig planned as the program continues to ramp up. Our fully funded 2026 exploration program includes approximately 35,000 metres of drilling at Pecoy, focused on expanding known mineralization, testing high-priority targets and advancing our understanding of the broader porphyry system. With substantial drilling and assay results still ahead, we are continuing to execute and advance Pecoy at pace. We thank our employees, contractors, local communities and stakeholders for their continued engagement and contribution to the progress at Pecoy.

Picture 1: Two drill rigs operating at Pecoy.





Picture 2: New drill pad in the Northwest area





Picture 3: Looking east across the Main Zone, with South Breccia to the right.





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P.Geo., current Chief Geological Officer of Pecoy Copper, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project and the Tororume Project, which together cover approximately 19,800 hectares in southern Peru's Arequipa region. Pecoy is a large, undeveloped porphyry system located at approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, with access to established infrastructure, power, water and Pacific ports.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PCU, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol D5E and on the OTCQB under the symbol PCUUF.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO

Pecoy Copper Corp.

Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Tel: +1(778) 401-9305 | Email: info@pecoycopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the planned completion of approximately 35,000 metres of drilling at Pecoy during the 2026 exploration program, the planned addition of a fifth drill rig, the objectives of the exploration program, the continuation of drilling activities, the Company's ability to fund and complete the planned exploration program, and the timing and receipt of future assay results.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, including assumptions regarding the availability of drill rigs, personnel and contractors, continued access to the Pecoy Project, receipt and maintenance of required permits and approvals, the continued availability of funds budgeted for the planned exploration program, and the timing of laboratory assay results.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes to or delays in planned drilling activities, the availability of drill rigs, personnel and contractors, access to the Pecoy Project, permitting and regulatory matters, delays in the receipt of assay results, exploration and operational risks, and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bba9a109-8c5c-45f8-9978-8279e110b189

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