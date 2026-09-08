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WKN: 884869 | ISIN: PAP169941328 | Ticker-Symbol: D8Q
Stuttgart
08.09.26 | 13:03
47,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BLADEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLADEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,60048,40013:58
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Bladex completes successful Debt Issuance in The Mexican Capital Markets

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex, Inc. (NYSE: BLX) announced the successful placement of long-term Mexican notes (Cebures) in Mexico's public debt market, for a total amount of MXN 5.0 billion. The transaction attracted orders totaling MXN 7.779 billion, representing 1.56 times the amount issued and enabling the Bank to place the full authorized amount.

The notes were issued with a three-year maturity under a floating-rate format, bearing interest at the one-business-day Interbank Equilibrium Interest Rate (TIIE de Fondeo), plus 58 basis points. The strong demand reflects institutional investors' interest in Bladex's financial strength and credit profile.

Commenting on the transaction, Eduardo Vivone, Executive Vice President of Treasury and Capital Markets at Bladex, stated:

"The outcome of this transaction demonstrates the depth and dynamism of Mexico's institutional market, as well as Bladex's ability to consistently access diversified and competitive funding sources. The level of oversubscription and the terms achieved reaffirm the effectiveness of our funding strategy and enhance our flexibility to continue supporting our clients across the region."

Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer of Bladex, added:

"This issuance represents another milestone in our track record in the Mexican capital markets and reflects investors' recognition of the strength of Bladex's business model. We will continue to deepen our presence in strategic markets and expand our capabilities to promote foreign trade and economic development throughout Latin America and the Caribbean."

The issuance received the highest local credit ratings, including "mxAAA" from S&P Global Ratings, S.A. de C.V., and "AAA (mex)" from Fitch México, S.A. de C.V..

The placement agents were Casa de Bolsa BBVA México, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero BBVA México, and Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Bladex is a bank originally established by the central banks of the region. It began operations in 1979 and today provides financial solutions to financial institutions and corporations throughout the region. Headquartered in Panama, Bladex has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, an agency in New York, and a representative license in Peru. Bladex has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BLX) since 1992 and on the Mexican Stock Exchange for more than a decade. Its shareholders include central banks, state-owned banks, and representative entities from 23 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as commercial banks and institutional and private investors.

For more information about Bladex, please visit www.bladex.com, or contact:
Peter Stanziola
SVP, Treasury and Capital Markets
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +507-210-8500
Head Office Address: Business Park, Torre V, Avenida La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este, Panama, Republic of Panama.

SOURCE Bladex

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.