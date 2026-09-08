Bladex completes successful Debt Issuance in The Mexican Capital Markets

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex, Inc. (NYSE: BLX) announced the successful placement of long-term Mexican notes (Cebures) in Mexico's public debt market, for a total amount of MXN 5.0 billion. The transaction attracted orders totaling MXN 7.779 billion, representing 1.56 times the amount issued and enabling the Bank to place the full authorized amount.

The notes were issued with a three-year maturity under a floating-rate format, bearing interest at the one-business-day Interbank Equilibrium Interest Rate (TIIE de Fondeo), plus 58 basis points. The strong demand reflects institutional investors' interest in Bladex's financial strength and credit profile.

Commenting on the transaction, Eduardo Vivone, Executive Vice President of Treasury and Capital Markets at Bladex, stated:

"The outcome of this transaction demonstrates the depth and dynamism of Mexico's institutional market, as well as Bladex's ability to consistently access diversified and competitive funding sources. The level of oversubscription and the terms achieved reaffirm the effectiveness of our funding strategy and enhance our flexibility to continue supporting our clients across the region."

Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer of Bladex, added:

"This issuance represents another milestone in our track record in the Mexican capital markets and reflects investors' recognition of the strength of Bladex's business model. We will continue to deepen our presence in strategic markets and expand our capabilities to promote foreign trade and economic development throughout Latin America and the Caribbean."

The issuance received the highest local credit ratings, including "mxAAA" from S&P Global Ratings, S.A. de C.V., and "AAA (mex)" from Fitch México, S.A. de C.V..

The placement agents were Casa de Bolsa BBVA México, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero BBVA México, and Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Bladex is a bank originally established by the central banks of the region. It began operations in 1979 and today provides financial solutions to financial institutions and corporations throughout the region. Headquartered in Panama, Bladex has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, an agency in New York, and a representative license in Peru. Bladex has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BLX) since 1992 and on the Mexican Stock Exchange for more than a decade. Its shareholders include central banks, state-owned banks, and representative entities from 23 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as commercial banks and institutional and private investors.

For more information about Bladex, please visit www.bladex.com, or contact:

Peter Stanziola

SVP, Treasury and Capital Markets

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +507-210-8500

Head Office Address: Business Park, Torre V, Avenida La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este, Panama, Republic of Panama.

SOURCE Bladex