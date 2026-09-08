Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Announces Appointment of Mr. Sulemanu Koney to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sulemanu Koney as an independent, non-executive director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Koney is a Ghanaian mining industry leader with over 35 years of corporate experience, including 25 years at the Ghana Chamber of Mines (the "Chamber"). Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber from 2014 until his retirement in 2025. During his tenure he provided strategic leadership and transformative initiatives that enhanced the competitiveness and sustainability of the sector. He championed policies that leveraged mining as a catalyst for broad-based socio-economic development and fostered collaboration between mining companies, government, and traditional authorities. While CEO of the Chamber, Mr. Koney also chaired the UN Global Compact Network Ghana for a decade, promoting corporate governance, business ethics and anti-corruption. He also established and served as the first Executive Director of the ECOWAS Federation of Chambers of Mines (EFEDCOM). Prior to his tenure as CEO, Mr. Koney was Director of Analysis, Research and Finance for the Chamber. In that expansive role, he built deep relationships with civil society, key government ministries, departments and agencies across mining, energy, finance, security, logistics and environment, positioning the mining industry as a core bedrock of Ghana's economy while creating a conducive and predictable operating environment for investors. He also served as the focal point for energy and manufacturing matters, as well as for industry-academia collaboration, particularly with the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT). Before joining the Chamber, Mr. Koney spent a decade at Shell Ghana Limited in the Lubricants Marketing Department, including as a member of Shell's inaugural dedicated mining team mandated to deliver focused commercial and technical solutions to the mining industry.

Doug Forster, Chairman of Newcore stated, "We are excited to welcome Mr. Koney to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience, including leading the Ghana Chamber of Mines, is a valuable addition to our team and he is well placed to support Enchi through the development and permitting path forward with his strong relationships and knowledge of the Ghana regulatory and mining sector."

In connection with Mr. Koney's appointment, Newcore has granted him 225,000 stock options at a price of $0.305 per share for a period of five years that vest over a three-year period with one-third vesting after each 12-month period, as well as 150,000 performance share units that vest after a one-year period based on attendance at quarterly Board of Director meetings, each under the Company's long-term incentive plan. These grants are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 12% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometres to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2025 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.

Luke Alexander

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mal Karwowska | Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 604 484 4399

info@newcoregold.com

www.newcoregold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects and growth of mineral properties; and the potential expansion or enhancement of mineralization.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the ability of ongoing and future exploration programs to further define, expand or upgrade the ability of ongoing and future exploration programs to further define, expand or upgrade mineralization; and the Company's ability to execute its plans as currently contemplated. Although the Company believes these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: risks related to the speculative nature of Newcore's business; Newcore's stage of development; Newcore's financial position; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions and securities markets; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards and unusual or unexpected geological formations); the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Newcore disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.