Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Announces Appointment of Vice President, Projects and Annual Grant of Equity Incentive Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Collins as Vice President, Projects, effective September 7, 2026. Newcore is also pleased to announce the promotion of Mal Karwowska to the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

Luke Alexander, President and CEO of Newcore stated, "We are excited to welcome Ben to our team. His significant experience in study management, team leadership and technical project development positions him well to guide the next phase of our technical programs. Ben was also a member of the consulting team that delivered the recent Pre-Feasibility Study for our Enchi Gold Project (the "Project") in Ghana, and his familiarity and knowledge of the Project positions him well to continue to help drive Enchi's development forward. Concurrently, I am also pleased that the Board of Directors has recognized Mal's strong contributions to Newcore since joining the Company in 2020. Mal has played a critical role in building the Newcore brand and raising the Company's profile within the capital markets, while also being central to the advancements we have made at Enchi over the past six years. This promotion reflects her contributions, hard work, dedication and commitment to creating value for all Newcore stakeholders."

Dr. Collins, Ph.D., P.Eng., has over 15 years of experience in the mining industry, spanning mining engineering, mineral economics, technical studies, project development and environmental management. His career has focused on leading diverse technical teams to deliver multidisciplinary engineering studies, economic assessments, resource estimations, and permitting applications. Prior to joining Newcore, Ben Collins served as Director, Projects at Fuse Advisors (part of SLR), where he led multidisciplinary technical projects and provided owners'-team advisory services. He has also worked closely with executive teams to align technical solutions with corporate strategy and commercial objectives. Dr. Collins holds a PhD in Mineral Economics from McGill University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

Ben Collins, VP, Projects of Newcore stated, "I am excited to be joining the Newcore team with a focus on advancing our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana. Having recently visited Enchi, I had the opportunity to see the quality of the asset first-hand as the team builds on the recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study. With an 80,000-metre drill program underway, focused on discovery and resource expansion, I look forward to helping guide the next phase of technical programs to unlock the significant value potential of our Enchi Gold Project."

Ms. Karwowska has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, effective August 21, 2026. Mal joined Newcore in September 2020 as Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations and has since been an instrumental part of the executive management team, managing the Company's business development and investor relations initiatives. She has 18 years of experience in the mining industry with a focus on capital markets, corporate development, principal investing and investor relations. Her career across investment banking, private equity, and corporate roles provides her with a broad perspective across public markets, private capital, and corporate development within the mining sector. Ms. Karwowska holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Accounting from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

Newcore also announces the annual grant of equity incentive awards. Newcore has granted 2,170,000 stock options, 2,215,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 450,000 performance share units ("PSUs") (together the "Equity Incentive Awards") to employees, consultants, directors and executives of the Company under the Company's long-term incentive plan. The stock options were granted at a price of $0.33 per share for a period of five years and will vest over a three-year period with one-third vesting after each 12-month period. The RSUs will vest over a three-year period with one-third vesting after each 12-month period. The PSUs will vest after a one-year period based on attendance at quarterly Board of Director meetings.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 12% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometres to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2025 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.

Luke Alexander

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mal Karwowska | Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 604 484 4399

info@newcoregold.com

www.newcoregold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects and growth of mineral properties; and the potential expansion or enhancement of mineralization.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the ability of ongoing and future exploration programs to further define, expand or upgrade the ability of ongoing and future exploration programs to further define, expand or upgrade mineralization; and the Company's ability to execute its plans as currently contemplated. Although the Company believes these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: risks related to the speculative nature of Newcore's business; Newcore's stage of development; Newcore's financial position; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions and securities markets; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards and unusual or unexpected geological formations); the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Newcore disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.