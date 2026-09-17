Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Drilling Intersects 2.59 g/t Gold over 69 Metres, Including 6.41 g/t Gold over 24 Metres, at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 80,000-metre drill program underway at the Company's Enchi Gold Project ("Enchi" or the "Project") in Ghana. Reverse Circulation ("RC") Drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit ("Boin") encountered a wide zone of higher-grade gold mineralization within the lower oxidized and upper fresh mineralization. Hole KBRC411 intersected 2.59 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 69.0 metres ("m") from 58 m, including 6.41 g/t Au over 24.0 m from 59 m. This intercept is one of the widest and highest grade-thickness zones encountered at Boin to date. Drilling continues to demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization and potential for reserve and resource growth, as well as higher-grade mineralization, at Enchi. Results from drilling completed in 2026, including drilling targeting higher-grade mineralization at depth, are expected to be incorporated into future project economic studies and may support further mine plan optimization.

Highlights from RC Drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit at Enchi

Drilling intersected high-grade gold mineralization above the mineral reserve grade. Hole KBRC411 intersected 2.59 g/t Au over 69.0 m from 58 m, including 6.41 g/t Au over 24.0 m from 59 m. This intercept is one of the widest and highest grade-thickness zones encountered to date at Boin.

Drilling targeted shallow mineralization within the central portion of the deposit. Hole KBRC414 intersected 0.83 g/t Au over 32.0 m from 70 m, including a higher-grade interval of 3.37 g/t Au over 6.0 m from 84 m. Drilling supports future mine plan optimization, with drilling continuing to delineate Enchi's higher-grade potential.

Drill results not included in Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study, with drilling continuing to highlight Enchi's longer-term prospectivity. Drilling reached a maximum vertical depth of 125 metres, with the average vertical depth of all holes drilled to date at Boin only down to 100 metres. All deposits at Enchi remain open for expansion along strike and to depth.







Luke Alexander, President and CEO of Newcore stated, "We are excited to continue to delineate Enchi's higher-grade potential. This drilling includes one of our best intercepts encountered to date on the Project, as well as a wide zone of above reserve grade gold mineralization. This drilling continues to demonstrate the opportunity for future mine plan optimization and the potential to incorporate additional higher-grade mineralization into future studies. With the drill rigs turning at site, we look forward to continuing to unlock the value potential of our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana."

This release reports results for 7 RC holes totalling 960 m (KBRC395, KBRC396, KBRC404, KBRC411 to KBRC414) targeting the Boin Gold Deposit, with all holes intersecting gold mineralization. A total of 47,100 m in 295 holes has been reported to date as part of the ongoing drill program at Enchi, with 99% of holes intersecting gold mineralization.

Select assay results from the 7 holes of the drill program reported in this release are below:

Table 1 - Enchi Gold Project Drill Highlights

Hole ID Zone/Deposit From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) KBRC411 Boin 58.0 127.0 69.0 2.59 including 59.0 83.0 24.0 6.41 KBRC414 Boin 70.0 102.0 32.0 0.83 including 84.0 90.0 6.0 3.37 KBRC404 Boin 70.0 92.0 22.0 0.68 including 72.0 79.0 7.0 1.64

Notes:

1. See detailed table for complete results;

2. Intervals reported are hole lengths with true width estimated to be 75 - 85%; and

3. Length-weighted averages from uncut assays.



A plan map showing the drill hole locations can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/6006/2026_09_17-ncau-nr-enchi-plan-map-boin.pdf

Cross sections showing drill results and highlights for holes KBRC411 and KBRC414 can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/6006/2026_09-ncau-crosssection-boin.pdf

A complete list of the drill results in this release, including hole details, can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/6006/2026_09_17-ncau-enchi-2024-2026-drill-results.pdf

RC Drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit

KBRC395, KBRC396, KBRC404 and KBRC411 to KBRC414 (7 RC holes totalling 960 m) were completed at Boin, targeting shallow mineralization within the central portion of the deposit. The goal of this drilling was reserve conversion for future mine plan optimization, with a focus on converting higher-grade portions of the deposit. Drilling was designed to improve geological confidence and confirm grade continuity, supporting future reserve and resource updates. This drilling focused on targeting oxidized and shallow fresh mineralization, and reached a maximum vertical depth of 125 metres. The holes reported in this news release were distributed across 5 separate sections spread along a 1.9 km strike length.

The drilling reported in this news release targeted the central portion of the Boin Gold Deposit. Hole KBRC411 intersected a wide, high-grade, gold mineralized zone with 2.59 g/t Au over 69.0 m from 58 m, including 6.41 g/t Au over 24.0 m from 59 m. This is one of the widest and highest grade-thickness intercepts encountered to date at Boin. This hole was drilled in an area of known mineralization with a goal of better defining the higher-grade targets at Enchi, highlighting the potential for future mine plan optimization. Hole KBRC414, collared 100 metres south of KBRC411, also encountered a wide zone of mineralization with 0.83 g/t Au over 32.0 m from 70 m, including a higher-grade interval of 3.37 g/t Au over 6.0 m from 84 m. Hole KBRC404, located 500 metres south of KBRC411, intersected 0.68 g/t Au over 22.0 m from 70 m, including 1.64 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 72 m.

RC drilling completed at Boin continues to intersect mineralization above the reserve and resource grade and continues to confirm continuity along strike and down dip, defining and extending the principal structures which comprise the Boin Gold Deposit.

Enchi Work Program

An 80,000 metre drill program is underway at Enchi. The drill program is focused on resource conversion, resource growth and discovery. RC drilling is targeting near-surface mineralization (oxide, transition, and shallow fresh mineralization) focused on resource conversion and continuing to define the potential for reserve and resource growth along strike at existing deposits. Diamond drilling is targeting the high-grade potential at depth. The completed first phase of the drill program was infill drilling for resource conversion, with only the first 28,000 metres of the drill program incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate announced on March 18, 2026 that formed the basis for a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"). All deposit areas and pre-resource targets at Enchi remain open along strike and at depth, providing for future resource growth across the district-scale property.

Development work continues at Enchi, in support of project advancement, including metallurgical testwork, hydrogeological testing, geotechnical work, and environmental work. A Pre-Feasibility Study was completed in June 2026 (see news release dated June 24, 2026), outlining a base case assessment of developing an open pit, standard milling and carbon-in-leach operation using contract mining and processing 5.5 Mtpa. Recent drilling completed at Enchi has highlighted potential for resource growth, with high-grade encountered at depth and mineralization delineated below the pits that constrain the current Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates. Drill results reported in 2026 have not been included in the Mineral Resource Estimate and PFS.

Boin Gold Deposit

Boin is one of the four deposits which comprise the Mineral Reserve Estimate and Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi (Boin has a Probable Mineral Reserve of 15.9 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t Au containing 429,000 ounces; an Indicated Mineral Resource of 23.5 million tonnes grading 0.73 g/t Au containing 550,000 ounces; and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.2 million tonnes grading 0.60 g/t Au containing 178,000 ounces). Boin is located 10 kilometres south of the town of Enchi, with nearby roads and power and further access provided by a series of drill roads. Boin is outlined on surface by a greater than six-kilometre-long by up to one-kilometre-wide gold in soil anomaly. An airborne geophysical anomaly coincident with the Boin structure extends for a further kilometre north and three kilometres south beyond the limits of current drilling. To date, approximately 40% of the gold-in-soil anomaly at Boin is untested by drilling, with the average vertical depth of all holes drilled to date at Boin only down to 100 metres.

Drill Hole Locations

Table 2 - Enchi Gold Project Drill Hole Location Details

Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation Azimuth ° Dip ° Length (m) KBRC395 519761 634802 128 114 -60 102 KBRC396 519818 634956 124 116 -62 84 KBRC404 518835 633435 139 114 -60 126 KBRC411 519064 633887 167 115 -50 174 KBRC412 519011 633877 160 120 -54 198 KBRC413 518998 633919 153 115 -50 132 KBRC414 519059 633801 167 115 -53 144



Enchi Gold Project Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

The Enchi Gold Project hosts a Probable Mineral Reserve of 51.3 million tonnes grading 0.64 g/t Au containing 1,055,000 ounces gold; an Indicated Mineral Resource of 83.6 million tonnes grading 0.56 g/t Au containing 1,502,000 ounces gold; and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.1 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au containing 626,000 ounces. The Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserves. Mineral resource and mineral reserve estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019) and follow CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014), that are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimate is from the technical report titled "Enchi Gold Project, Pre-Feasibility Study, NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated August 7, 2026, with an effective date of June 23, 2026, in accordance with NI 43-101, and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Mineral Reserve Estimate was prepared for Newcore by Grant Carlson, P. Eng. of Fuse Advisors (part of SLR); the Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared for Newcore by Ryan Wilson, P. Geo, Matthew Halliday, P. Geo, Schadrac Ibrango, P. Geo of DRA Americas Inc. These individuals are independent qualified persons ("QP") within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Newcore Gold Best Practice

Newcore is committed to best practice standards for all exploration, sampling and drilling activities. Drilling was completed by independent drilling firms using industry standard RC and Diamond Drill equipment. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Intertek Labs located in Tarkwa, Ghana for 50 gram gold fire assay.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration at Newcore, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data including confirmation of the drillhole data files against the original drillhole logs and assay certificates.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 12% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometres to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2025 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.

Luke Alexander

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mal Karwowska | Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 604 484 4399

info@newcoregold.com

www.newcoregold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: statements regarding the estimation and potential realization of mineral resources and mineral reserves; proposed development plans for the Company; results of metallurgical testwork; results of the Company's ongoing drill campaign; the magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; the completion and timing of future development studies; future exploration prospects and growth of mineral properties; the potential to incorporate additional mineralization into future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates or future studies; the results of recent drilling not yet incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate or the PFS; the potential expansion or enhancement of mineralization; and the impact of future exploration and drilling on the Project.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the accuracy of the underlying technical and economic assumptions; commodity prices; exchange rates; availability of financing; permitting and development timelines; the ability of ongoing and future exploration programs to further define, expand or upgrade mineralization; the potential for additional mineralization identified through drilling to be incorporated into future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates or mine plans; the ability of ongoing and future exploration programs to further define, expand or upgrade mineralization; the potential for additional mineralization identified through drilling to be incorporated into future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates or mine plans; and the Company's ability to execute its plans as currently contemplated. Although the Company believes these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: risks related to the speculative nature of Newcore's business; Newcore's stage of development; Newcore's financial position; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions and securities markets; fluctuations in the price of gold and other commodities; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards and unusual or unexpected geological formations); the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to exploration results and the ability to convert mineralization into mineral resources or mineral reserves; the risk that additional mineralization identified through drilling may not be incorporated into future studies or may not have a material impact on the Project; and title to properties. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Newcore disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.