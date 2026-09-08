

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 1-month low of 110.28 against the yen and a 4-day low of 0.9942 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 111.20 and 0.9970, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie edged down to 0.7205 and 1.6132 from early highs of 0.7223 and 1.6098, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 109.00 against the yen, 0.97 against the loonie, 0.70 against the greenback and 1.59 against the euro.



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