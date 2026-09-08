

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 16-year low of 1.2353 against the Australian dollar and a 6-day low of 0.5836 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 1.2270 and 0.5886, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 9-month low of 89.67 and a 6-day low of 1.9894 from early highs of 90.53 and 1.9762, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.24 against the aussie, 0.57 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 2.01 against the euro.



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