

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 0.9942 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 0.9970.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the loonie advanced to 5-day highs of 1.3776 and 1.6016 from early lows of 1.3815 and 1.6058, respectively.



The loonie edged up to 111.82 against the yen, from an early 9-month low of 110.77.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.97 against the aussie, 1.36 against the greenback, 1.59 against the euro and 115.00 against the yen.



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