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WKN: A3E29M | ISIN: CA64550A1075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.09.26 | 21:59
1,685 US-Dollar
+0,30 % +0,005
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2026 14:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizon Aircraft to Participate in September Investment Conferences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HOVR), an advanced aerospace company developing one of the first hybrid-electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, announces that management will participate in the following September investment conferences:

Event: Gabelli Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium
Date: September 10, 2026
Location: New York City
Event Link: https://gabelli.com/event/gabellis-aerospace-defense-events/
Management will be available for 1x1 meetings.

Event: iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference
Date: September 15-16, 2026
Location: Virtual
Event Link: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/
Management will give a virtual presentation on September 15th at 9:30am ET (webcast available here) and will be available for 1x1 virtual meetings the following day.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

For further information, contact:

Investors:

Kathryn Burns
ir@horizonaircraft.com

Media:

EdwinaFrawley-Gangahar
EFG Media Relations
+44 7580 174672
edwina@efgmediarelations.com

SOURCE: Horizon Aircraft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/horizon-aircraft-to-participate-in-september-investment-conferences-1216503

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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