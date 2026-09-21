RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join New Horizon Aircraft's Live Investor Webinar: Advancing a Long-Range Hybrid-Electric eVTOL Platform

Learn how New Horizon Aircraft is addressing the range, payload, and infrastructure limitations facing first-generation eVTOL platforms

Management to discuss the Cavorite X7's competitive positioning, patented technology, target performance, capital-efficient business model, and key milestones toward commercialization

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR).

The exclusive event will feature Brandon Robinson, Co-Founder & CEO, and Brian Merker, CFO, who will provide an overview of Horizon Aircraft's strategy to develop next-generation hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial, government, and defense markets. The presentation will focus on the Company's flagship Cavorite X7 and its differentiated approach to addressing the range, payload, and infrastructure limitations of first-generation eVTOL platforms.

Management will discuss the Cavorite X7's target performance of approximately 250 mph maximum speed, 500 miles of range, and 1,500 pounds of payload capacity. The aircraft combines Horizon's patented fan-in-wing design with hybrid-electric propulsion, enabling vertical takeoff and landing while operating approximately 98% of a typical mission in conventional forward flight.

The presentation will also highlight the Company's focus on mission-critical markets including defense, medevac, disaster relief, and regional transportation, where speed, range, reliability, and the ability to operate without traditional runway infrastructure can provide meaningful advantages. Management will discuss how these capabilities could expand the Cavorite X7's addressable market into applications and geographies not well served by existing aircraft.

Management will review Horizon Aircraft's capital-efficient, OEM-focused business model, which is centered on manufacturing and selling aircraft to established operators rather than building and operating its own fleet. The Company is targeting unit pricing of approximately $6 million to $8 million per aircraft, compared with approximately $12 million to $15 million for comparable helicopters.

The webinar will also provide an update on key milestones toward commercialization. Horizon Aircraft has completed large-scale prototype testing encompassing vertical takeoff, transition, and forward flight and is now constructing a full-scale aircraft, with flight testing targeted for 2027. Management will also discuss the Company's anticipated Transport Canada certification pathway, potential subsequent FAA validation, and portfolio of more than 30 patents protecting its proprietary aircraft technology.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/HOVR/89061326027

Questions can be pre-submitted to HOVR@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About New Horizon Aircraft Ltd.

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

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RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. ("New Horizon Aircraft") and its business, aircraft development programs, target performance specifications, certification plans, commercialization strategy, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review New Horizon Aircraft's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to New Horizon Aircraft and receives compensation for those services. Visit redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding New Horizon Aircraft contained in this release has been derived from information provided by New Horizon Aircraft or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

HOVR@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-new-horizon-aircrafts-live-investor-webinar-advancing-a-lon-1224568