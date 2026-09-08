Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTCQX: PSSOF) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, announces the upcoming opening of three new stores in September.

Store #47 - Parque Las Antenas

Store #47, a 4,058 square feet retail store located within Parque Las Antenas in Iztapalapa, one of Mexico City's most densely populated boroughs with more than 1.8 million inhabitants. The location strengthens JOi's presence in eastern Mexico City and provides access to a broad customer base within a major commercial and entertainment hub. Estimated opening: September 2026.

Store #48 - Parque Tezontle

Store #48, a 4,004 square feet retail store located within Parque Tezontle on Av. Canal de Tezontle. The location further strengthens JOi's presence in eastern Mexico City within one of the area's leading shopping destinations, featuring more than 200 brands and attracting over 12 million visitors annually. Estimated opening: September 2026.

Store #49 - Plaza Coacalco

Store #49, a 4,811 square feet retail store located within Plaza Coacalco, further strengthening JOi's presence in the northern State of Mexico. The shopping center is an established commercial destination with nearly two decades of operating history and 196 retail units, providing strong visibility and access to the surrounding customer base. Estimated opening: September 2026.

"The opening of stores 47, 48, and 49, mark an important step in our expansion and further increase accessibility for Mexican consumers who want to shop at our stores," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO & Chairman of PesoRama. "We have identified a robust pipeline of high density traffic areas where there is an opportunity to open additional stores to drive continued growth and success."





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About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 45 stores (soon to be 49) offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information, visit: http://pesorama.ca.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's planned expansion, new store openings and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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