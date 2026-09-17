Total sales increased by 59% to $9,689,960 for the three months ended July 31, 2026 (i)

Gross profits increased by 46% to $3,267,183 for the three months ended July 31, 2026

Average traffic increased by 37% for the three months ended July 31, 2026

Same store sales increased 4% (I) for the three months ended July 31, 2026

Average ticket increased by 2% for the three months ended July 31, 2026

Product gross margin decreased by 1.7% to 44% for the three months ended July 31, 2026

Closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of over $10 million and a $21 million convertible debenture offering to retire senior debt

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTCQX: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi DOLLAR PLUS brand, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2026 ("Q2 Fiscal 2027"). All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

"As the only true dollar store company in Mexico, we are constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries of what is possible," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of PesoRama. "Our Q2 results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and continued demand for our value offering, Store count increased by 50%, from 28 stores as of July 31, 2025 to 42 stores as of July 31, 2026, and same store sales increased by 4%(i); together these delivered a 59% increase in revenue. We also strengthened our balance sheet and repaid our senior secured facility in full."

Key Highlights: 2027 Q2 vs 2026 Q2

Total sales increased 59% to $9,689,960 for the three months ended July 31, 2026, compared to $6,097,750 in the comparable prior-year period, and increased 48% to $17,200,210 for the six months. Q2 Fiscal 2027 was the highest revenue quarter in the Company's history.

Gross profit increased 46% to $3,267,183 for the three months ended July 31, 2026, compared to $2,231,582 in the comparable prior-year period, and increased 37% to $5,725,034 for the six months, primarily driven by the increase in sales.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of -$296,303 for the three months ended July 31, 2026, compared to -$560,529 in the comparable prior-year period.

Closed $21 million in convertible debt financing and repaid the Company's senior secured revolving facility in full, reducing revolving loan payable from $19,826,441 at January 31, 2026 to nil. Refinancing is expected to reduce annualized cash interest expense by approximately $1.1 million on the principal repaid.

Same store sales increased by 4% (i).

The Company opened seven new JOi DOLLAR PLUS stores during the quarter, bringing the network to 42 stores at July 31, 2026 and 46 stores as at the date of this release, continuing its expansion across Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

Six-month sales of $17,200,210 represent 64% of total Fiscal 2026 sales of $26,704,371, achieved in half the time.

(i) same store sales stated in local currency

Key Achievements Fiscal Year 2027

On February 21, 2026, the Company opened Store #32, a 5,823 square-feet location in the Azcapotzalco neighborhood of Mexico City, approximately 10 kilometers from Mexico City's historic center.

On February 28, 2026, the Company opened Store #33, a 4,898 square-feet location inside the Luna Parc shopping center in Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico.

On March 31, 2026, the Company opened Store #34, a 7,987 square-feet location in Puebla's historic center, the Company's second store in the state of Puebla.

On April 10, 2026, the Company opened Store #35, a 3,638 square-feet location at Parque Tepeyac, a high-density residential and commercial area northeast of Mexico City.

On April 23, 2026, the Company closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement, issuing 28,710,003 units at $0.35 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,048,501.

On June 18, 2026, the Company closed an upsized offering of 21,000 senior unsecured convertible debentures for aggregate gross proceeds of $21,000,000, the net proceeds of which were used to repay outstanding senior debt.

In May, 2026, the Company opened Store #36 (Ojo de Agua, Tecámac, State of Mexico) a 5,059 square-feet location in Tecámac, State of Mexico and Store #37 (San Esteban, Naucalpan) a 6,027 square-feet location in Naucalpan, State of Mexico.

In June 2026, the Company opened Store #38 (Xochimilco), a 4,252 square-feet store in Mexico City, positioned adjacent to the local market and main square with strong pedestrian traffic. Store #39 (Valle de Bravo), a 7,653 square-feet store marking the Company's entry into one of the most iconic municipalities in the State of Mexico. Store #40 (ETRAM Azteca), a 4,306 square-feet store located within the Terminal de Transporte Azteca Bicentenario in Ecatepec, a major transportation hub serving more than 200,000 passengers daily.

In July 2026, the Company opened Store #41 (Cholula), a 7,104 square-feet store in Cholula, positioned in the historic centre district, Store #42 (Grand Outlet Cuernavaca), a 3,660 square-feet store marking the Company's second store in the state of Morelos, positioned adjacent to the Mexico-Cuernavaca Federal Highway. As at July 31, 2026 the Company operated 42 stores.

Subsequent to July 31, 2026, the Company opened four new stores, being all of the locations for which leases were held but which had not commenced operations at the reporting date: Store #43 (Galerías San Juan del Río), a 6,351 square-feet store; Store #44 (Parque Vía Vallejo), a 3,767 square-feet store in Mexico City, strategically positioned in one of the city's premier shopping destinations; Store #45 (Centro Tepozán), a 4,435 square-feet store in Los Reyes La Paz, State of Mexico, positioned in one of the main commercial corridors; and Store #46 (Cruz del Sur), a 4,639 square-feet store located in Puebla City, expanding the Company's presence to four stores in that state.

This earnings news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended July 31, 2026, which can be found on PesoRama's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi DOLLAR PLUS Stores brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 46 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

Non-IFRS Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use them as a means of assessing financial performance. Product Gross Margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures, and comparable store sales is a non-GAAP ratio, that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, one-time transaction expenses and financing costs. Product Gross Margin is defined as gross profit plus inventory write-downs and distribution costs divided by sales. Comparable store sales is defined in the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended July 31, 2026.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information used to evaluate our performance in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Product Gross Margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring its operational results.

Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing Product Gross Margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as financial metrics to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business.

Adjusted EBITDA is more fully defined and discussed, and reconciliation to IFRS financial measures is provided, in Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended July 31, 2026.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's planned expansion, new store openings and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314929