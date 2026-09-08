Sensata's new OmniNode simplifies commercial EV power distribution architecture by consolidating multiple high-voltage components into a single system.

Integrates switching, protection, sensing, diagnostics, communications and charging into one modular platform.

Supports scalable electrification programs through a standardized approach that helps OEMs design, validate and deploy vehicle platforms more efficiently.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today introduced its OmniNode, a patent-pending, off-the-shelf power distribution solution designed to help commercial vehicle manufacturers simplify high-voltage charging and vehicle architecture. The OmniNode consolidates multiple high-voltage functions into a single platform to help reduce engineering complexity, accelerate validation and support scalable electrification programs.

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As fleets and OEMs navigate the transition to battery electric heavy vehicles, high-voltage electrical system complexity, cost and scalability remain key challenges. Managing switching, protection, monitoring and control through multiple discrete components can increase integration effort, validation requirements and overall system complexity.

Sensata's OmniNode addresses these challenges through a standardized, off-the-shelf approach to DC charging, high-voltage switching and circuit protection. Bringing together proven technologies from Sensata's portfolio, including contactors, fuses and current sensors, the platform integrates critical high-voltage functions into a single system level solution. This approach reduces reliance on custom engineered solutions, shortens development timelines and enables deployment across multiple vehicle platforms and applications.

"Commercial vehicle manufacturers are under pressure to scale electrification programs while managing increasing system complexity," said Brian Wilkie, Executive Vice President and President of Aerospace, Defense and Commercial Equipment at Sensata Technologies. "With the OmniNode, we are delivering an integrated, off-the-shelf approach that helps engineers simplify power distribution architecture, accelerate development timelines and bring greater consistency and efficiency to vehicle platform design."

Designed to support a wide range of commercial vehicle architectures, the OmniNode offers a flexible building block that helps OEMs optimize system packaging while integrating charging and power distribution functions within a common platform.

Key features and benefits include:

Integrated high-voltage functionality in a single platform: Combines switching, protection, sensing, diagnostics, communications and charging to consolidate key power distribution functions within one system.

Combines switching, protection, sensing, diagnostics, communications and charging to consolidate key power distribution functions within one system. Simplified integration and validation: Reduces engineering and validation efforts, while accelerating OEM development cycles.

Reduces engineering and validation efforts, while accelerating OEM development cycles. Scalable architecture for platform reuse: Supports standardized power distribution across vehicle programs while maintaining flexibility for different applications and configurations.

Sensata's OmniNode is designed for battery electric on- and off-road commercial vehicle applications, including Class 5 and above trucks and buses, where reliable management of charging and high-voltage power distribution is critical to vehicle performance and uptime.

With an integrated system-level solution, OEMs can streamline sourcing decisions, reduce validation burden and deploy new vehicle platforms more efficiently.

OmniNode advances Sensata's focus on system level solutions that help customers manage high-voltage complexity while preparing for future power and charging requirements.

For more information about Sensata's OmniNode, visit sensata.com.

To learn more about OmniNode and the challenges of commercial EV power distribution, register for Sensata's upcoming ChargedEVs webinar, Simplifying Commercial EV Power Distribution with Integrated Off-the-Shelf Solutions

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 16,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense and commercial equipment markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram

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