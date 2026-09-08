Brisbane, Queensland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of the GMG Asia Pacific Sales Team which has been performing business development in their various country markets since early 2026. The GMG Asia Pacific Sales Team is initially based in India, South Korea, and the Japan and Singapore, in addition to the team in Australia, as seen in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Photos of some of the GMG Asia Pacific Sales & Marketing Team including the teams (from left to right) Singapore, Japan, India, Korea and Australia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Craig Nicol, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of GMG, commented: "The launch of our dedicated Asia Pacific Sales Team marks an important step in GMG's global commercialisation strategy. Having spent much of my career building and leading sales and marketing teams across Asia Pacific, I understand firsthand the scale of opportunity these markets represent for graphene-enhanced thermal, lubricant and energy storage solutions. India, South Korea, Japan and South-East Asia are home to some of the world's largest and fastest-growing manufacturing, automotive, electronics and data-centre industries, and together with Australia and New Zealand they represent a natural extension of our go-to-market footprint. Our new team has already been engaging directly with customers and channel partners across the region since early 2026, and we are encouraged by the level of interest and early traction we are seeing. This regional build-out complements our recent production milestones, including the start-up of our Gen 2.0 graphene production plant, and positions GMG to convert growing global demand into commercial outcomes across some of the most important industrial economies in the world."

Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of GMG, commented: "The Board is very pleased to see GMG take this next step in its international growth strategy. Establishing a dedicated presence in Asia Pacific is a logical and important move given the depth of industrial activity in these markets and their relevance to GMG's core product lines in thermal management, lubricants and energy storage. This is a region I know well from my own experience helping international companies establish and scale operations in Asia, and I am confident that GMG's new team will be well placed to build the relationships and market knowledge required to succeed there. The Board looks forward to updating shareholders on the team's progress as it builds out its pipeline across India, South Korea, Japan, South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand."

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. GMG is also developing a graphene coolant additive focused on energy saving for data centres and industrial cooling applications.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of GMG Graphene Batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. These statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's launch and continued operation of the GMG Asia Pacific Sales Team; the Team's business development activities and its ability to build relationships, market knowledge and sales pipeline in India, South Korea, Japan, South-East Asian, Australian and New Zealand markets; the size, growth and commercial opportunity represented by these markets for GMG's products, including THERMAL-XR, G LUBRICANT, G FLUID and graphene-based energy storage solutions; GMG's expectations regarding customer and channel partner interest and engagement in the Asia Pacific region; the Company's plans to expand its regional sales, marketing and business development presence and resourcing over time; the anticipated contribution of the Asia Pacific Sales Team to GMG's broader global commercialisation and revenue growth strategy; and GMG's intentions with respect to converting regional business development activity into commercial orders and revenue.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, assumptions that: the Company's operational and strategic progress will continue; the GMG Asia Pacific Sales Team will be able to successfully identify, engage and convert customers and channel partners in its target markets; demand for GMG's products in India, South Korea, Japan, South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand will develop in line with management's expectations; the Company will have sufficient management, financial and operational resources to support the Team's ongoing activities and any future expansion; general economic, business and market conditions in the region will remain stable and supportive of GMG's commercialisation efforts; the Company's cash position and business fundamentals remain strong; and no material adverse regulatory, trade or currency developments will impede the Team's business development activities.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, fluctuations in the Company's share price that may increase the warrant liability; the risk that the GMG Asia Pacific Sales Team is unable to generate customer interest, sales pipeline or orders within the timeframe or at the scale currently anticipated; the risk that market adoption of GMG's products in Asia Pacific markets is slower or smaller than anticipated; competition from existing or new market participants in the region; risks associated with operating in multiple international jurisdictions, including differing regulatory, trade, customs and import requirements, language and cultural factors, and reliance on local distributors or partners; foreign exchange volatility affecting the cost or profitability of regional operations; failure to achieve operational or commercial milestones; inability to commercialise products; changes in accounting standards; adverse market conditions; and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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