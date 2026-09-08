Brixton Metals Corporation: Brixton Metals Reports Consistent Silver Grades Across All 85 Holes from Maiden Tailings Drill Program at the Langis Silver Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report results from all 85 sonic drill holes completed in the 2026 maiden tailings characterization program at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the Cobalt silver mining camp of Ontario, Canada (Figure 1). Every hole returned silver mineralized tailings material. Grades average 61.7 g/t silver on a length-weighted basis across 119.5 m of tailings intersected, with individual results up to 810 g/t silver. The consistency of the grade profile from hole to hole across the mapped tailings extent supports the Company's objective of defining a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and advancing a Recovery and Remediation Plan under Ontario's Recovery of Minerals regime. Metallurgical test work and resource modelling are underway.

Highlights

Maiden tailings drill program results, Langis Silver Project:

85 sonic drill holes completed over the mapped tailings extent; all 85 holes returned silver-mineralized tailings material.





Highest-grade result of 311.7 g/t silver over 1.53 m in LT-26-051, including 810 g/t silver over 0.50 m; six holes returned average grades above 100 g/t silver.





Length-weighted average grade of 61.7 g/t silver over 119.5 m of tailings drilled; 77 of the 85 holes returned between 40 g/t and 90 g/t silver.





Consistent grade profile from hole to hole across the tailings, indicating strong spatial and grade continuity for resource estimation.





Metallurgical test work and Mineral Resource Estimate modelling are underway.





Follow-up characterization planned for other areas together with additional auger testing to define the limits of the tailings and other accumulations elsewhere on the property.





Tailings are situated within an established mining district served by highway and rail access and power.



Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated: "The hallmark of the Langis tailings is uniformity. Hole after hole returned mineralized material at a remarkably consistent silver grade, and that consistency is precisely what a maiden resource estimate requires. With all 85 holes now reported, our technical teams have moved directly into metallurgical test work and resource modelling. Langis sits in a well-serviced mining district in Canada, with highway, rail access and power, which is a meaningful advantage for any future recovery and reprocessing operation. That is the opportunity we see here: near-term cash flow potential from material already sitting at surface, on private lands, with power and road access."

Figure 1. Location of Brixton Metals' Langis and Hudson Bay Projects and the surrounding regional infrastructure.





Maiden Tailings Drill Program Results

The 2026 program comprised 85 sonic drill holes distributed across the mapped extent of the historic tailings on a nominal 40 m by 40 m grid (Figure 2), with an average nearest-neighbour collar spacing of approximately 37 m. All 85 holes returned mineralized tailings material, for a total of 119.5 m of tailings intersected. Individual holes intersected between 0.09 and 3.70 m of tailings material, averaging 1.41 m, with each hole sampled over the full tailings thickness, from the base of the superficial organic cover to the underlying bedrock or clay contact. The length-weighted average grade across the program is 61.7 g/t silver, with a median hole grade of 56.0 g/t silver. Individual hole averages range from 37.6 g/t to 311.7 g/t silver. The grade distribution is tightly clustered: 83 of the 85 holes returned 40 g/t silver or better, and 77 of the 85 fall between 40 g/t and 90 g/t silver. Excluding the single highest hole, the coefficient of variation of hole grades is 0.35, which is low for a maiden characterization program and supports straightforward domaining and grade estimation in the Mineral Resource Estimate now in progress.

The highest-grade result was returned by LT-26-051, which averaged 311.7 g/t silver over 1.53 m, including 810 g/t silver over 0.50 m. Five further holes returned average grades above 100 g/t silver: LT-26-084 at 148.0 g/t over 0.40 m, LT-26-082 at 147.0 g/t over 1.75 m, LT-26-085 at 139.0 g/t over 0.09 m, LT-26-083 at 130.0 g/t over 0.30 m, and LT-26-076 at 104.1 g/t over 1.75 m, including 172.0 g/t silver over 0.75 m. Complete assay results for all 85 holes are presented in Table 1, and collar locations and total depths are presented in Table 2.

Figure 2. Plan Map of tailings, 2026 drill collars and results at the Langis Project.





Ontario Recovery of Minerals Regulation

As of July 1, 2025, the new Ontario Recovery of Minerals regulation under the Mining Act came into effect. A mineral recovery permit authorizes the extraction of residual minerals from tailings and other mine wastes on existing or abandoned mine sites where previous mining activities have taken place. The regulation provides a streamlined permitting process that allows mineral recovery activities to proceed faster without requiring a closure plan. [Source: https://www.ontario.ca/page/recovery-minerals]

Table 1. Maiden tailings drill program assay results, Langis Silver Project. Reported intervals represent the full mineralized tailings thickness intersected in each hole (true thickness).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) LT-26-001 0.00 3.00 3.00 49.13 LT-26-046 0.00 0.53 0.53 85.30 LT-26-002 0.00 1.10 1.10 37.60 LT-26-047 0.00 0.92 0.92 70.35 LT-26-003 0.00 1.20 1.20 39.95 LT-26-048 0.00 1.20 1.20 63.41 LT-26-004 0.00 0.40 0.40 38.00 LT-26-049 0.00 1.40 1.40 44.75 LT-26-005 0.00 0.80 0.80 41.85 LT-26-050 0.00 1.75 1.75 56.04 LT-26-006 0.00 0.20 0.20 46.90 LT-26-051 0.00 1.53 1.53 311.66 LT-26-007 0.00 0.90 0.90 45.30 including 0.00 0.50 0.50 810.00 LT-26-008 0.00 1.90 1.90 48.24 LT-26-052 0.00 0.91 0.91 62.57 LT-26-009 0.00 1.75 1.75 48.09 LT-26-053 0.00 2.20 2.20 62.31 LT-26-010 0.00 2.25 2.25 79.53 LT-26-054 0.00 1.54 1.54 45.73 LT-26-011 0.00 2.25 2.25 49.27 LT-26-055 0.00 1.20 1.20 51.97 LT-26-012 0.00 2.80 2.80 51.69 LT-26-056 0.00 0.80 0.80 62.36 LT-26-013 0.00 1.65 1.65 61.65 LT-26-057 0.00 0.65 0.65 70.32 LT-26-014 0.00 2.40 2.40 58.94 LT-26-058 0.00 1.00 1.00 68.05 LT-26-015 0.00 1.90 1.90 47.98 LT-26-059 0.00 1.00 1.00 74.80 LT-26-016 0.00 1.80 1.80 50.31 LT-26-060 0.00 2.00 2.00 67.42 LT-26-017 0.00 1.20 1.20 52.31 LT-26-061 0.00 1.35 1.35 41.79 LT-26-018 0.00 1.25 1.25 53.76 LT-26-062 0.00 1.45 1.45 68.24 LT-26-019 0.00 1.50 1.50 49.73 LT-26-063 0.00 1.30 1.30 43.35 LT-26-020 0.00 2.70 2.70 50.99 LT-26-064 0.00 1.50 1.50 81.23 LT-26-021 0.00 2.65 2.65 53.72 including 1.00 1.50 0.50 128.00 LT-26-022 0.00 3.70 3.70 55.79 LT-26-065 0.00 1.20 1.20 48.74 LT-26-023 0.00 2.30 2.30 66.24 LT-26-066 0.00 1.50 1.50 48.80 LT-26-024 0.00 2.45 2.45 50.82 LT-26-067 0.00 1.83 1.83 59.87 LT-26-025 0.00 3.55 3.55 50.10 LT-26-068 0.00 0.86 0.86 70.04 LT-26-026 0.00 2.58 2.58 46.58 LT-26-069 0.00 0.58 0.58 69.40 LT-26-027 0.00 2.30 2.30 55.39 LT-26-070 0.00 0.60 0.60 56.40 LT-26-028 0.00 1.30 1.30 45.54 LT-26-071 0.00 0.88 0.88 59.56 LT-26-029 0.00 0.90 0.90 46.80 LT-26-072 0.00 1.53 1.53 64.63 LT-26-030 0.00 1.00 1.00 42.27 LT-26-073 0.00 1.28 1.28 56.75 LT-26-031 0.00 1.50 1.50 50.23 LT-26-074 0.00 1.00 1.00 47.30 LT-26-032 0.00 2.00 2.00 55.98 LT-26-075 0.00 1.25 1.25 83.28 LT-26-033 0.00 2.35 2.35 51.36 including 1.00 1.25 0.25 150.00 LT-26-034 0.00 1.65 1.65 51.10 LT-26-076 0.00 1.75 1.75 104.09 LT-26-035 0.00 1.25 1.25 44.96 including 1.00 1.75 0.75 172.00 LT-26-036 0.00 1.00 1.00 52.75 LT-26-077 0.00 1.88 1.88 66.66 LT-26-037 0.00 0.90 0.90 65.64 LT-26-078 0.00 1.00 1.00 62.40 LT-26-038 0.00 0.93 0.93 59.06 LT-26-079 0.00 0.45 0.45 68.70 LT-26-039 0.00 0.60 0.60 59.70 LT-26-080 0.00 0.75 0.75 58.83 LT-26-040 0.00 0.80 0.80 53.05 LT-26-081 0.00 1.50 1.50 52.60 LT-26-041 0.00 1.00 1.00 69.95 LT-26-082 0.00 1.75 1.75 147.00 LT-26-042 0.00 1.16 1.16 52.76 LT-26-083 0.00 0.30 0.30 130.00 LT-26-043 0.00 1.02 1.02 66.56 LT-26-084 0.00 0.40 0.40 148.00 LT-26-044 0.00 0.86 0.86 71.24 LT-26-085 0.00 0.09 0.09 139.00 LT-26-045 0.00 0.16 0.16 77.40

Notes to Table 1: Langis Tailings Drill Hole Composites

Holes LT-26-001 to LT-26-085 were drilled vertically into the flat-lying Langis tailings; reported intervals are down-hole sampled lengths, which approximate true thickness. From and To depths reported in Table 1 are measured from the top of the tailings rather than from surface; the overlying organic cover is not included in the reported intervals. No cutoff grade has been applied; all assay intervals within each hole were composited over the full sampled tailings interval, and every hole drilled is reported. Grades are length-weighted averages, calculated as the sum of (interval × Ag grade) divided by total composited length. "including" intervals are contiguous runs of samples grading =100 g/t Ag and are reported for information only. Across the 85 holes, 119.5 m of tailings was composited at a length-weighted average of 61.7 g/t Ag. Composited lengths are shorter than the total drilled depths reported in the collar table (0.91 m to 4.57 m) because each hole was advanced through the overlying organic cover, then through the full thickness of tailings, and into the underlying bedrock or clay contact; the composited intervals represent the full tailings thickness at each collar and nothing above or below it. These results are from tailings sampling and do not constitute a mineral resource estimate. No mineral resource has been estimated at Langis, and there is no certainty that any portion of the tailings will be economically recoverable.

Metallurgical test work is in progress on representative composite samples selected to span the observed grade range and the full vertical profile of the tailings, with the objective of defining optimized processing and recovery parameters. Mineral Resource Estimate modelling has commenced in parallel. The Company has also identified two areas within the main tailings facility that could not be drilled during the 2026 season because of ground conditions. Both are expected to be the subject of follow-up characterization drilling, and neither is included in the current modelling. The Company, therefore, sees potential to add material beyond the extent characterized to date.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Tailings core is collected by four-inch diameter continuous sonic coring. The full sample is submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. ("ALS") in Sudbury, ON, where it is dried to a maximum temperature of 60 degrees Celsius, crushed to -2 mm, pulverized to be sieved through a -75 µm screen, and riffle-split to a 250 g homogenized minus-fraction charge. A 50 g charge is analyzed for silver by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Samples returning values above 100 g/t silver are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. Rejects representing half of each sample are retained and composited for metallurgical test work, which is being conducted by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"). Umpire samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. ("Bureau Veritas") for routine third-party verification. Brixton inserts independent certified reference material and blanks into the sample stream and assays routine pulp repeats at a rate of 15% as part of its quality assurance and quality control protocols.

Table 2. Drill hole collar locations and total depths, 2026 Langis tailings drill program. Coordinates, elevations and depths are in metres, NAD83 UTM Zone 17N. Records continue in the right-hand block.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) LT-26-001 606527 5270639 193 3.05 LT-26-044 606449 5270716 192 3.05 LT-26-002 606487 5270646 192 3.05 LT-26-045 606406 5270717 192 3.05 LT-26-003 606447 5270651 192 3.05 LT-26-046 606403 5270757 193 3.05 LT-26-004 606407 5270653 191 3.05 LT-26-047 606444 5270757 194 3.05 LT-26-005 606370 5270657 193 3.05 LT-26-048 606485 5270759 194 3.05 LT-26-006 606356 5270619 191 3.05 LT-26-049 606526 5270760 196 3.05 LT-26-007 606396 5270618 193 3.05 LT-26-050 606564 5270760 196 3.05 LT-26-008 606436 5270613 196 3.05 LT-26-051 606603 5270759 198 2.13 LT-26-009 606476 5270610 196 3.05 LT-26-052 606631 5270797 200 0.91 LT-26-010 606520 5270604 197 4.57 LT-26-053 606595 5270802 200 3.05 LT-26-011 606555 5270601 201 2.44 LT-26-054 606555 5270803 201 3.05 LT-26-012 606567 5270563 201 3.05 LT-26-055 606515 5270804 202 3.05 LT-26-013 606528 5270565 199 3.05 LT-26-056 606476 5270804 201 3.05 LT-26-014 606487 5270567 200 3.05 LT-26-057 606436 5270806 200 3.05 LT-26-015 606448 5270573 199 3.05 LT-26-058 606439 5270846 200 3.05 LT-26-016 606407 5270575 198 3.05 LT-26-059 606479 5270846 200 3.05 LT-26-017 606367 5270580 197 3.05 LT-26-060 606520 5270844 201 3.05 LT-26-018 606366 5270541 197 3.05 LT-26-061 606560 5270842 200 3.05 LT-26-019 606407 5270538 198 3.05 LT-26-062 606600 5270840 201 3.05 LT-26-020 606449 5270535 200 3.05 LT-26-063 606641 5270837 201 3.05 LT-26-021 606488 5270533 200 3.05 LT-26-064 606640 5270877 202 3.66 LT-26-022 606527 5270528 204 4.57 LT-26-065 606601 5270881 200 3.05 LT-26-023 606568 5270527 204 4.57 LT-26-066 606561 5270882 200 3.05 LT-26-024 606554 5270500 204 3.05 LT-26-067 606521 5270884 201 3.05 LT-26-025 606521 5270503 204 4.57 LT-26-068 606480 5270886 200 3.05 LT-26-026 606488 5270494 203 3.05 LT-26-069 606441 5270886 200 3.05 LT-26-027 606451 5270501 203 3.05 LT-26-070 606439 5270926 200 3.05 LT-26-028 606409 5270503 204 3.05 LT-26-071 606480 5270924 201 3.05 LT-26-029 606370 5270494 202 3.05 LT-26-072 606521 5270924 201 3.05 LT-26-030 606373 5270457 203 3.05 LT-26-073 606562 5270923 201 3.05 LT-26-031 606415 5270464 205 3.05 LT-26-074 606603 5270921 200 3.05 LT-26-032 606457 5270468 206 3.05 LT-26-075 606644 5270921 200 3.05 LT-26-033 606497 5270461 206 3.05 LT-26-076 606639 5270960 194 3.05 LT-26-034 606531 5270447 205 2.13 LT-26-077 606600 5270959 193 3.05 LT-26-035 606503 5270421 204 3.05 LT-26-078 606559 5270962 193 3.05 LT-26-036 606462 5270417 204 3.05 LT-26-079 606517 5270964 193 3.05 LT-26-037 606420 5270415 204 3.05 LT-26-080 606474 5270971 192 3.05 LT-26-038 606382 5270417 202 3.05 LT-26-081 606794 5270821 199 3.05 LT-26-039 606397 5270378 202 3.05 LT-26-082 606798 5270836 202 3.05 LT-26-040 606441 5270382 201 3.05 LT-26-083 606751 5270853 194 3.05 LT-26-041 606564 5270721 197 3.05 LT-26-084 606775 5270864 199 3.05 LT-26-042 606527 5270720 195 3.05 LT-26-085 606787 5270851 199 3.05 LT-26-043 606488 5270720 194 3.05

All 85 holes were drilled vertically (dip -90°, azimuth 0°).

Existing Surface and Patent Ownership Supports Tailings Reprocessing Opportunity

Brixton owns the surface rights and patented claims covering the targeted tailings area, giving the Company direct access to the legacy material and reducing potential third-party land-use constraints. The targeted tailings area sits within one of Canada's best-serviced mining districts. The site is accessible year-round by highway, is adjacent to established rail lines, and is connected to grid power, with operating milling capacity and a refinery located within the district (Figure 1). For a potential tailings recovery operation, in which the material requires no mining, no crushing and, subject to metallurgical confirmation, potentially no regrinding, this combination of highway and rail access, power, and nearby milling and refining capacity is a material advantage. The tailings also form a thin, laterally extensive sheet, averaging 1.41 m in thickness across the 85 holes drilled. Material of that geometry is amenable to simple free-dig excavation from surface, without benching, blasting or significant dewatering, which further reduces the capital and operating intensity of any future recovery scenario. This existing title position and access to infrastructure enhance operational flexibility, help reduce logistical complexity, and support the efficient advancement of the Company's evaluation of the tailings reprocessing opportunity.



About the Langis Project

An exploration target for bedrock mineralization at the Langis Project, which is separate from and exclusive of the historic tailings, has been identified in the range of 1.0 million to 2.0 million tonnes grading 400 g/t to 800 g/t silver. Note: the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual. Insufficient exploration has been completed to define a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located approximately 500 kilometres north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, includes a former producing mine and excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, power, rail connections, and a refinery. Silver mineralization is found as native silver and within steeply to moderately dipping veins, veinlets, disseminations, rosettes, and fracture infill, often associated with minerals such as calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite, and silver. Mineralization is hosted across three principal rock types: Archean Keewatin volcanic and metasedimentary rocks, Proterozoic Coleman Member sedimentary rocks of the Huronian Supergroup, and Proterozoic Nipissing diabase. The geological ore deposit model for this area is a continental-rift extensional depositional environment. From 1908 to 1989, the Langis Mine intermittently produced 10.4 million ounces of silver at a head grade of 777.5 g/t silver (25 opt). Reported silver recoveries at Langis were 88% to 98%. Previous operators developed over 10 km of underground workings; however, shafts and openings have been capped and sealed. Historically, silver mines in the Cobalt Camp have collectively produced over 445 million ounces of silver.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Martin Ethier, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ethier has verified the referenced data disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Langis and Hudson Bay silver Projects in Ontario, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707



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Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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