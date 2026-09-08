MAX Power Mining Corp: MAX Power Drills into Highest Natural Hydrogen Readings to Date in Third and Fourth Wells at Lawson as Discovery Expands

Third well of commercial validation drill program (Lawson 4) is ongoing and has intersected a major fault or conduit with evidence of strong hydrothermal activity and Natural Hydrogen generation.

MAX Power has increased its permitted landholdings for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan by 25% to 2.5 million acres.

Video: The Time is Now

https://youtu.be/TKnEnBEQ0TM

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report that ongoing commercial validation drilling at "Lawson Complex 1" in south-central Saskatchewan has successfully triangulated a very large Natural Hydrogen system with the completion of the Lawson #3 well. Meanwhile, ongoing drilling at Lawson 4 (located more than 2 km west of Lawson 3) has further expanded the system while also intersecting what's interpreted to be a significant deep crustal fault or conduit in the uppermost Precambrian basement complex. Drilling continues within a very fractured network of exotic terrane rocks in the basement complex.

Highlights

Lawson 4 intersected the deep crustal fault or conduit at 2,310.5 meters, following the highest Natural Hydrogen readings recorded to date at Lawson as drilling progressed from the lowermost basal Deadwood around 2,300 meters into the basement complex;

Despite intense fracturing, drilling has continued successfully to 2,332.2 meters (as of late September 7), with a total of 41.35 meters of core recovered from the lowermost basal Deadwood and Precambrian basement complex, and another round of coring in progress;

The onsite geologist has noted a highly fractured/faulted gabbro-mafic-ultramafic intrusive with abundant metallic mineralization, and Natural Hydrogen readings remain very elevated;

An additional 29.7 meters of core was recovered from the basal Interlake Formation well above the basement complex where there is potential for a separate helium system in a carbonate sequence, similar to Lawson 3;

Basement complex source rocks in Lawson 4 (and Lawson 3) comprise the hydrogen-prone exotic terrane package modelled by MAX Power's geological team;

Given developments at both Lawson 4 and Lawson 3, MAX Power's technical and operations team is preparing the largest step-out drill hole to date (Lawson 5) to expand the Lawson Discovery to the edge of the "Salt Wall" approximately 27 to 31 km to the northeast.

Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, commented: "This is getting even better with each well as we cut through the Alkaline Complex, and the major fracture zone encountered in Lawson 4 is another milestone in our understanding of what is clearly a large Natural Hydrogen system. Following Lawson 5, where we intend to greatly expand the scale of this discovery, the next phase will comprise the completions program where we evaluate gas composition, deliverability and ultimately the potential commerciality of the Lawson system. This will be done in parallel with ramped up exploratory drilling as we eye an abundance of prospective targets within the Lawson Project area (1,224 sq. km), the broader Genesis Trend, and elsewhere."

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, MAX Power CEO, commented: "Ongoing commercial validation drilling continues to further de-risk Lawson as we expand a Natural Hydrogen subsurface system that has yet to be limited in any direction. This is once again Saskatchewan flexing its geological muscles as the province famous for its uranium and potash aims to become the global birthplace of large-scale commercialization of Natural Hydrogen, the world's first new primary energy source in a generation. We eagerly anticipate additional exploration updates this month and further corporate developments related to MAXX LEMI progress and other initiatives."

MAX Power Adds New Natural Hydrogen Permits

MAX Power has expanded its permitted landholdings for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan with the addition of eight parcels of strategic ground covering 470,000 acres or 190,000 hectares (Genesis, Rider 2, and Fox Valley). This brings the Company's total permitted land position to ~2.5 million acres or ~1 million hectares.





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Figure 1: Drilling at Lawson 3 Well, Genesis Trend (Aug. 2026)

Why This Matters to Investors

Lawson is beginning to evolve from a Natural Hydrogen discovery into the potential outline of a much larger, interconnected subsurface system. With successive wells, MAX Power is seeing key geological elements increasingly come together: Prospective mafic-ultramafic source rocks, intense alteration, extensive fracturing, hydrothermal activity, highly elevated Natural Hydrogen readings, and now what is interpreted to be a major deep crustal fault or conduit. Combined with the triangulation provided by Lawson 3, and further expansion from Lawson 4, these observations are strengthening the geological model and raising the possibility that the individual wells are encountering different components of one potentially interconnected Natural Hydrogen system. Establishing actual reservoir connectivity, flow and commerciality will require near-term completions testing, but the emerging architecture is significant.

The next question is scale. Lawson 5 will represent the Company's largest step-out to date at Lawson - approximately 27 to 31 km to the northeast, flanking the Salt Wall to test how far this discovery may extend. Meanwhile, global demand for reliable energy is accelerating as AI, data centers, advanced manufacturing and electrification place unprecedented demands on power infrastructure. If MAX Power can ultimately demonstrate that Lawson hosts a large, connected and commercially productive Natural Hydrogen system, the significance could extend far beyond Saskatchewan. Natural Hydrogen could potentially emerge as another scalable primary energy resource, generated naturally within the Earth rather than manufactured, with the potential to support clean, reliable energy generation close to where that energy is consumed. MAX Power is moving systematically through the questions required to test that possibility: Discovery has established a working Natural Hydrogen subsurface system; additional drilling is now defining the architecture and potential scale of this system; and completions testing will address the critical questions of connectivity, deliverability and commerciality.

Recent Videos

What if the Answer to Natural Hydrogen Was Beneath Our Feet All Along?

https://youtu.be/srV-RCmzzPk

President Chad Levesque On Significance of Lawson

https://youtu.be/wCeFQTKtOuI

What is Natural Hydrogen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0bqqZeIpxc

Genesis Explained: Its "Salt Barrier" Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend's Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson - Canada's First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson - Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 2.5 million acres (~1 million hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and has commenced a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals, which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, that required regulatory approvals will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, planned exploration, appraisal and development activities will proceed as anticipated, equipment and personnel will be available as required, geological interpretations and technical results will support further advancement of the Company's projects, and market conditions will remain favourable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to exploration and development activities, geological and technical uncertainties, commercialization of Natural Hydrogen, reservoir performance, infrastructure availability, strategic partnership opportunities, market acceptance, commodity and energy prices, access to capital, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting requirements, and general economic, market and business conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company's plans, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company and the risks and uncertainties affecting its business and operations is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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