

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting has announced a winter air defense package to boost Ukraine's defense against Russian attacks.



The military aid was announced at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting co-chaired by Streeting and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, bringing together nearly 50 nations. Taking place for the 36th time, it focuses on Ukraine's urgent battlefield requirements and helps to sustain long-term military support for Ukraine.



Through a £100 million contribution to NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List, the UK will support Ukraine with Patriot missiles, air defense interceptors, large-caliber artillery rounds and drones.



UK will deliver these air defense equipment before the winter, helping Ukraine defend its critical national infrastructure, innocent civilians and armed forces from Russian attacks. This follows the UK Prime Minister and Defense Secretary's visits to Kyiv, where they heard from President Zelenskyy on the importance of additional support going into the winter.



Under its commitment to provide more than 120,000 drones to Ukraine this year, the British government has already delivered 25,000 drones. These include interceptors that take out Russian drones, reconnaissance drones that enable the Ukrainian Armed Forces to see what is happening on the battlefield and behind enemy lines, as well as attack drones that help Ukraine take the fight to Russia.



In addition, tens of thousands of long-range artillery rounds will be supplied to Ukraine in the coming months with funding from Britain, Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.



UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham recently traveled to Kyiv to meet President Zelenskyy and sign a landmark AI deal that will see the two countries join forces to develop new military capabilities and the technology of the future.



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