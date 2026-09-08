MazeBolt Integrates with Cloudflare CDN Edge for Continuous DDoS Validation

RADAR, the independent DDoS validation platform, deploys natively with Cloudflare with no mirror port and no maintenance window.

RAMAT GAN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / MazeBolt, the independent validation platform for DDoS protection, today announced support for native deployment into Cloudflare CDN environments. The integration gives enterprises continuous, independent validation of the DDoS defenses protecting their services at the content delivery edge.

Enterprises buy tier-one DDoS protection so their services stay online when an attack hits. Proof that it is set up correctly, for every service, comes mainly from the provider's own dashboards. But configurations drift as changes are introduced to services, APIs, and regions. When RADAR by MazeBolt independently validates an enterprise production environment for the first time, an average of 37% of attack vectors bypass the deployed protections (across initial RADAR validations). Without independent evidence, the security team, the board and other stakeholders have little insight into which services are protected.

DDoS resilience requires identifying vulnerabilities and remediating them. For an organization to fully protect itself it must validate tens or hundreds of thousands of potentially vulnerable areas of security configurations. RADAR covers the entire scope of the attack surface across layers 3, 4 and 7. Identifying all vulnerabilities in configured DDoS protections is the first step to hardening defenses against damaging downtime. API integration with Cloudflare means that RADAR can also be deployed rapidly.

RADAR continuously validates 150+ known attack vectors across Layers 3, 4 and 7 as well as AI-orchestrated and AI-generated attack classes, across every onboarded, public-facing service.

RADAR is designed to run without affecting service availability or triggering SLAs. There are no infrastructure changes necessary, and nothing new in the traffic path. The customer keeps full ownership of the log storage and the data in it.

"Enterprises already own strong CDN protection. What they do not have is independent evidence of how that protection behaves service by service, and how policies hold under attack", said Matthew Andriani, CEO and Founder of MazeBolt. "Native deployment for Cloudflare CDN environments is available today to RADAR customers. MazeBolt does not replace DDoS mitigation. It turns protection into proven resilience with validated certainty."

MazeBolt research shows that 86% of BFSI organizations surveyed test their DDoS defenses once a year or less. Only 5% of those surveyed are fully confident their DDoS investments stop attacks (State of DDoS Defenses Survey).

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity by proving that deployed DDoS protections are resilient against today's known and AI-driven, rapidly evolving attacks. RADAR by MazeBolt continuously validates DDoS defenses without affecting service availability, running thousands of simulations across the entire attack surface to uncover critical vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Powered by AI, RADAR anticipates which attack vectors are most likely to succeed, prioritizes what to fix first, and continuously re-validates defenses as environments change and threats adapt. The result is measurable reduction in DDoS risk, stronger regulatory alignment, and continuous, independent evidence that deployed protection prevents the operational, reputational, and financial damage from DDoS downtime.

Business Contact

Howard Silverman

VP Marketing

howard.silverman@mazebolt.com

Media Contact

Chloe Amante

Montner Tech PR

camante@montner.com

SOURCE: MazeBolt

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mazebolt-integrates-with-cloudflare-cdn-edge-for-continuous-ddos-1216240