Automotive and retail operations veteran to lead the Company's sales organization as it scales

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) ("OCAL" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ryan McDonald as Vice President of Sales. Mr. McDonald brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across automotive, recreational vehicle, marine, powersports and industrial distribution businesses to the role.

Over his career, Mr. McDonald has led organizations with responsibility for up to $50 million in annual revenue, $15 million in inventory, teams of up to 55 people, and multi-location operations. He has held general manager and senior operating roles at Western Canadian dealership and distribution businesses including Applewood Performance Centre, Genesis Vancouver and Boundary Hyundai, Fraserway RV, Galaxy RV, and Go RV & Marine, where he was repeatedly brought in to strengthen leadership, introduce performance reporting and improve accountability and operating discipline.

Several parts of his background map directly onto how OCAL operates. He has consolidated multi-location dealership operations onto a single CRM platform, which fits the systematized, data-driven model OCAL is built around, and he has direct experience in specialty and sub-prime automotive finance, having worked on lender relationships and financing for credit-challenged customers. That aligns closely with OCAL's approval-first model and its focus on serving capable borrowers that traditional dealership submissions often turn away.

As Vice President of Sales, Mr. McDonald will lead OCAL's sales organization, with responsibility for sales performance, process and team development as the Company grows its funded-deal volume and prepares to enter new markets. Growing across British Columbia and Alberta, and then into Ontario and beyond, takes more than technology and lender relationships; it takes disciplined sales execution, and his record of standardizing operations across multiple locations and building teams that last is directly relevant to that stage.

"Ryan has spent his career building disciplined, accountable sales operations across multi-location automotive and retail businesses, and he understands the finance side of this industry, including the non-prime customer, from the inside," said Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer of OCAL. "That combination is exactly what we need as we scale."

"OCAL is building something the traditional dealership model has not, and an approval-first, technology-driven approach is where this industry is heading," said Ryan McDonald, Vice President of Sales of OCAL. "I am glad to join the team and help build a sales organization that can grow with the Company across markets."

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. Rather than carrying owned inventory, OCAL sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, drawing on the OPENLANE auction network and select partners. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its technology stack, which includes workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system, is built specifically for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's business plans and technology development; plans to expand into various provinces and, over time, into the United States; and, where applicable, proposed acquisitions and related appointments. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filing statement of the Company available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

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