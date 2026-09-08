Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with 1600292 BC Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), a private British Columbia company, for the sale of Origen's 100% interest in the Wishbone Gold-Silver Project ("Wishbone"), located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Under the proposed transaction, Origen will receive $1,000,000 in common shares of the Purchaser and be granted a 1% Net Smelter Return ("NSR"). The shares will be issued immediately prior to the Purchaser completing its anticipated initial public offering ("IPO") and will be valued based upon the price established in connection with the IPO.

The transaction provides Origen with the opportunity to realize value from Wishbone while maintaining indirect exposure to the Property and its future advancement through its equity interest in the Purchaser.

"Wishbone has developed into a highly prospective gold-silver project with numerous exploration targets across a significant portion of the Property," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO of Origen. "This transaction provides Origen shareholders with a defined value for the Property while retaining exposure to its future potential through our shareholdings in the Purchaser. It also allows Wishbone to move forward within a company focused on advancing the project, while Origen continues to concentrate its resources on its core opportunities."

Transaction Terms

Under the terms currently contemplated:

The Purchaser will acquire a 100% interest in the Wishbone Project;

Origen will receive $1,000,000 worth of common shares of the Purchaser;

The shares will be issued immediately prior to completion of the Purchaser's anticipated IPO and valued at the IPO financing price;

The Purchaser will be required to complete its IPO within 11 months of execution of the definitive agreement;

Origen will be granted a 1% NSR in the project;

If the IPO has not been completed by July 31, 2027, the transaction will terminate;

Completion of the transaction will remain subject to applicable regulatory, corporate, and other approvals and conditions.

About the Wishbone Gold-Silver Project

The Wishbone Project comprises approximately 3,941 hectares in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle and is located adjacent to the Galore Creek copper-gold project jointly owned by Teck Resources Limited and Newmont Corporation. The planned Galore Creek access route passes through the Wishbone Property.

Wishbone contains 11 identified target areas characterized by high-grade gold-silver quartz-carbonate vein mineralization as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide-style mineralization. Exploration has identified mineralization over a trend extending for more than 10 kilometres.

Historical and recent exploration has returned exceptional surface results, including grab and float samples containing up to approximately 6,700 g/t silver and 202.6 g/t gold.

Recent exploration has benefited from the rapid retreat of the central glacier, which has exposed significant areas of previously inaccessible ground. Sampling along the glacier margins has returned numerous high-grade gold, silver and copper results, including a boulder containing 202.6 g/t gold in 2023 and a newly discovered boulder at the Lake showing returning 164.7 g/t gold during the 2024 program. A separate chalcopyrite-bearing boulder returned 14.6% copper. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the Property. Float samples are not in place and their bedrock source is unknown; results are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at depth or of the Property as a whole. The pattern of anomalous float samples is being used to trace back to a bedrock source.

At the Windy target, Origen's exploration programs have outlined an extensive gold-in-soil/talus anomaly. Follow-up induced polarization surveying completed in 2025 identified geophysical responses associated with known gold-bearing veins and similar responses beneath portions of the previously untested gold geochemical anomaly, providing additional targets for future exploration.

Historical drilling at Wishbone intersected gold-bearing veins, while significant portions of the Property's geochemical and geophysical targets remain untested by drilling.

The transaction will allow the Purchaser to continue advancing these targets while providing Origen shareholders with indirect participation in potential future exploration success through Origen's equity ownership in the Purchaser.

Strategic Rationale

The proposed sale is consistent with Origen's strategy of realizing value from its portfolio while allocating its capital and management resources toward projects where the Company believes it can generate the greatest value for shareholders.

Rather than requiring Origen to fund the next stage of exploration at Wishbone, the transaction converts the Company's direct project ownership into an equity interest valued at $1 million at the time of the anticipated IPO. Should the Purchaser successfully complete its IPO and advance Wishbone, Origen will retain exposure to that future value through its shareholdings.

John Harrop, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation of, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. Harrop is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. where approximately 10% of his time is spent on Origen matters. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Harrop also holds incentive stock options of Origen. The Company does not believe Mr. Harrop's independence is compromised by his role with Coast Mountain and the options of Origen held, and that Mr. Harrop is an independent QP of Origen for the purposes of this news release.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its new Brazilian REE acquisitions, while holding a 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina, and two other 100% owned precious and critical metal projects in southern British Columbia.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg

CEO and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the transaction and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the Property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313255