Orange Logic Agent Studio enables enterprises to build AI agents that understand content, reason across business context, and take action within governed workflows, powered by NVIDIA Nemotron open models

Ahead of IBC2026, Orange Logic announced it is embedding NVIDIA Nemotron open models within Orange Logic Agent Studio, expanding the AI capabilities customers can use to build and deploy agents across enterprise content operations. This includes powering the complex media workflows used by broadcasters, studios, streaming services, and other content intensive enterprises.

Agent Studio gives AI agents access to the context surrounding enterprise content, including metadata, rights, permissions, business rules, approvals, and workflow state. With NVIDIA Nemotron open models, agents can apply advanced reasoning and multimodal AI to that context to understand content, make decisions, and act within established enterprise controls.

"Agentic AI is changing the role of DAM in the enterprise, and nowhere is that more apparent than in media, where teams are managing enormous volumes of content across increasingly complex workflows," said Mike Centioli, EVP, Growth Strategy at Orange Logic. "Agents need the context, rights, permissions, and workflows surrounding that content to make meaningful decisions and take action. With NVIDIA Nemotron in Agent Studio, we are bringing powerful reasoning into the governed environment where those content operations already happen."

Agents powered by Nemotron can work across images, video, audio, documents, and metadata. For media companies, this opens new opportunities across content discovery, media understanding, metadata enrichment, rights and compliance, content readiness, archive activation, and workflow automation.

Unlike AI tools that operate outside the systems managing enterprise content, Agent Studio enables agents to operate within existing permissions and workflows. Customers can build specialized agents, connect them to approved tools and services, coordinate multiple agents across a process, and choose the model best suited to each task while maintaining consistent governance and orchestration.

Orange Logic will showcase NVIDIA Nemotron within Agent Studio at IBC2026.

About Orange Logic

Orange Logic is an AI-driven content orchestration platform purpose built for enterprises. Combining agentic AI, intelligent automation, and highly configurable workflows, Orange Logic helps teams move content faster, make smarter decisions, and orchestrate complex operations across the content lifecycle.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908756020/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaila Gorey

kaila.gorey@orangelogic.com

505-263-6187