Arc Mineral Royalties launches with a compelling cornerstone gold royalty, C$12 million financing, and proven royalty management team, supported by a strategic partnership with Karri Capital Partners, led by Steve Parsons, Michael Naylor and Sam Brooks-whose track records include Bellevue Gold, FireFly Metals, and Andean Silver

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ARO) (formerly Stria Lithium Inc.) ("Arc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "ARO".

The commencement of trading follows the completion of the Company's change of business to a mining royalty and streaming investment issuer, the acquisition of its cornerstone royalty interest in the Mt Henry Gold Project, a previously announced C$12 million non-brokered private placement, and the change of the Company's name to Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.

The TSXV has issued its final bulletin confirming acceptance of the change of business and the related transactions. The Company's Filing Statement dated August 20, 2026, and the related technical report are available under its issuer profile on SEDAR+.

Highlights

Commencement of trading on the TSXV following completion of the Company's change of business and re-compliance as a Tier 2 investment issuer. The Company's common shares will commence trading today under the TSXV ticker "ARO".

Cornerstone gold royalty acquisition, comprising a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty over the Mt. Henry Gold Project in Western Australia, together with an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR royalty. Mt. Henry is operated by ASX-listed Sinclair Gold Ltd. (ASX: SGC) ("Sinclair Gold"), with a 50,000m drill program currently underway.

C$12 million financing completed through the issue of 16,000,000 common shares at C$0.75 per common share, providing capital for the Mt. Henry royalty and future acquisitions.

Proven royalty leadership led by Adam Davidson and Tyron Rees, who co-founded and built Trident Royalties from a start-up into a diversified royalty company which was acquired in 2024 for approximately US$200 million.

Strategic partnership with Karri Capital Partners , led by Steve Parsons, Michael Naylor, and Sam Brooks - the founders of several highly successful ASX/TSX-listed precious metals and copper companies, including ASX 200 companies Bellevue Gold, Firefly Metals, and Andean Silver. Karri Capital has raised over A$1.7 billion for portfolio companies since 2020. [1]

Two complementary growth engines, combining conventional royalty acquisitions and project financing led by Arc's management team, together with differentiated royalty origination opportunities supported by Karri Capital's project development expertise.

Financing and balance sheet

On September 2, 2026, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$12 million through the issuance of 16,000,000 common shares at C$0.75 per share.

Following completion of the private placement, the Mt Henry royalty acquisition and the issuance of 4,000,000 consideration shares to Sinclair Gold, the Company has 65,647,427 common shares issued and outstanding. A portion of the placement proceeds was used to fund the cash consideration for the Mt Henry royalty acquisition.

The remaining proceeds, together with the Company's existing cash, total approximately C$9 million and will be used to evaluate and complete additional royalty and streaming investments, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Adam Davidson, Chief Executive Officer of Arc, commented:

"Today marks the launch of Arc Mineral Royalties as a publicly traded royalty company. We enter the market with a high-quality gold royalty in Western Australia, a well-funded balance sheet, and a team with a demonstrated ability to source, finance, and execute royalty transactions.

"Mt Henry is an exciting foundational asset for Arc. It is an advanced brownfields gold project in a premier mining jurisdiction, with granted mining leases, established infrastructure, and significant exploration potential. The 50,000-meter drilling program currently underway is testing multiple targets across a 16-kilometer mineralized corridor, providing Arc shareholders with meaningful exposure to resource growth and new discoveries.

"Our focus is now on disciplined deployment of capital. By combining our royalty acquisition and financing expertise with Karri Capital's project development and origination reach, we believe Arc can access a broader opportunity set and build a portfolio of high-conviction royalty assets capable of delivering value for shareholders."

A differentiated royalty strategy

Arc's objective is to build a scalable and diversified portfolio of royalty and streaming interests, initially focused on precious metals while retaining flexibility to pursue compelling opportunities across the natural resources sector. The Company will evaluate investments on their risk-adjusted return potential, asset quality, jurisdiction, counterparty strength, development pathway and ability to create shareholder value.

The Company's business development approach combines two complementary pathways:

Traditional royalty model - acquire existing royalties and streams or originate new interests through project financing, with a focus on disciplined valuation and opportunities where Arc's sector experience and access to capital can provide an advantage.

Project development - through its partnership with Karri Capital, identify opportunities where a royalty can be created or retained through project acquisition, advancement and divestment.

During its early growth phase, Arc expects to reinvest cash flow and investment returns to expand and diversify the portfolio while maintaining a disciplined, low-overhead operating model.

Foundational royalty: Mt Henry Gold Project

Arc has acquired from Sinclair Gold Ltd. (formerly Alicanto Minerals Ltd.) a 1% NSR royalty over the Mt Henry Gold Project for A$5 million in cash and 4,000,000 Arc common shares. Arc also holds an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR royalty for A$10 million, exercisable for 30 days following Sinclair Gold's announcement of a 2.0Moz JORC Mineral Resource.

Mt Henry is an advanced brownfields gold project in Western Australia's Norseman district, with granted mining leases and access to established infrastructure. The project hosts historical JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimates comprising approximately 822,000oz of gold in the measured and indicated categories and 94,000oz of gold in the inferred category across the Mt Henry, Selene and North Scotia deposits, situated along a 16km mineralized corridor[2]. A major 50,000m drilling program is under way, with four drill rigs currently on site and an updated resource targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.[3]

Leadership team

Arc's leadership team includes Adam Davidson as Chief Executive Officer, and Tyron Rees as Vice President, Corporate Development. Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean serves as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. Arc is also supported by Karri Capital strategic advisors Steve Parsons, Michael Naylor and Sam Brooks, whose experience spans mineral discovery, project advancement, financing and public-company value creation.

Clarification to Finder's Fee Warrants Disclosure

The Company wishes to clarify the disclosure regarding the finder's fee warrants issued in connection with the non-brokered private placement completed on August 27, 2026 and contained in its news release dated September 2, 2026. No cash finder's fee was paid in connection with the private placement, but the Company issued a total of 4 million non-transferable finder's fee warrants, with each non-transferable warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company. Of the finder's fee warrants issued, 2,275,000 are exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of 5 years expiring on August 27, 2031, 575,000 are exercisable at a price of $1.125 for a period of 4 years expiring on August 27, 2030 and 1,150,000 are exercisable at a price of $1.50 for a period of 4 years expiring on August 27, 2030.

About Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.

Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. is a mining royalty and streaming company focused on establishing a portfolio of high-conviction royalty assets. Through a strategic partnership with Karri Capital Partners, Arc combines an experienced royalty management team with project development expertise to pursue both traditional royalty transactions and differentiated royalty creation opportunities. Arc's foundational transaction is the agreed acquisition of a 1% net smelter return royalty over the Mt Henry Gold Project in Western Australia, with an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR royalty.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian Wolfe, B.Sc., MAIG, Principal Consultant Geologist, an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

This news release contains certain information which constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the use of financing proceeds, future acquisitions, portfolio growth, the exercise of the additional royalty option, exploration and resource updates at Mt Henry, and Arc's strategy and objectives. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including commodity prices, market conditions, regulatory approvals, transaction completion risk, operator performance and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements, could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, Arc undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.

[1] www.karricapital.com.au

[2] The mineral resources are considered to be "historical estimates" as defined under NI 43-101. The mineral resource estimate was prepared in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012) ("JORC Code") and reported by Arc in a technical report with an effective date of May 20, 2026 and filed on Arc's profile on SEDAR+ on August 21, 2026 at www.sedarplus.ca, and is not a current mineral resource under NI 43-101. While the historical estimates on the Mt Henry Gold Project were reportedly prepared in accordance with the JORC Code in effect at the time, consistency with current standards is not assured. Arc considers these historical estimates to be relevant as they indicate the potential presence and scale of mineralization on the Mt Henry Gold Project. The historical resource categories used are consistent with those defined in NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. However, a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current, and Arc is not treating it as a current mineral resource.

[3] Sinclair Gold Ltd. Diggers and Dealers Presentation, 2 August 2026

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