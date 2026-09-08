O'Loughlin brings founder, product and commercial experience spanning startup growth, global SaaS scale and M&A

EcoOnline, a global provider of software that transforms how organisations protect people and the planet, today announced the appointment of Conor O'Loughlin as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. O'Loughlin succeeds Tom Goodmanson and will lead the Company into its next chapter of growth and innovation, continuing EcoOnline's mission of keeping employees safe across the globe and supporting more than 11,000 customers.

O'Loughlin is an experienced, growth-oriented technology operator and founder. He co-founded fitness technology company Glofox, scaling it into a global SaaS business serving customers in more than 80 countries before its acquisition by ABC Fitness in 2022. Following the acquisition, he served as Platform President and later Global Chief Revenue Officer at ABC Fitness, leading strategy across the company's revenue-generating activities.

"Keeping people safe at work is more important than ever, and EcoOnline does it with a depth of expertise that few can match," said O'Loughlin. "Tom and the EcoOnline team have built an exceptional business, and I look forward to working with our team, customers and partners to accelerate innovation and deliver the critical outcomes organisations need in a world of growing complexity, risk and uncertainty."

Tom Goodmanson added, "Over the last three years we have built EcoOnline into a leading technology provider in the global EHS category. I am proud of what the EcoOnline team has accomplished in this period, and I look forward to watching the business grow under Conor's leadership going forward."

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Tom for his partnership over the last several years," said Adam Garson, Partner at Apax. "We are excited about the growth journey ahead of EcoOnline and thrilled to support Conor in this next chapter."

O'Loughlin will be based out of EcoOnline headquarters in London.

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers uncomplicated environment, health and safety (EHS) software, chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Safeguarding your entire workforce, from frontline employees to lone workers and contractors, EcoOnline's always-on solutions support your organisation through everyday operations and moments of emergency and crisis alike. Our connected suite of SaaS software enables over 11,000 businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, risk visibility and mitigation, operational predictability, and long-term resilience. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.

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Niki Wheeler

Tel: 00 44 7941847390

Email: niki.wheeler@hotwireglobal.com ecoonlineuk@hotwireglobal.com