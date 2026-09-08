Genpact Appoints Sumita Pandit as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned finance and business leader joins Genpact to support its next phase of growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), the Agentic Operations company, today announced the appointment of Sumita Pandit as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 9, 2026. Sumita will report to Balkrishan 'BK' Kalra, Genpact's President and Chief Executive Officer, and be a member of the Genpact Leadership Council.

Sumita succeeds Michael Weiner, who has served as Genpact's Chief Financial Officer since 2021. Michael will remain with the organization as an advisor through the end of Q1 2027.

"We are transforming Genpact to define the future of Agentic Operations and create greater long-term value for our clients and shareholders. Sumita brings a distinctive combination of finance leadership in rapidly scaling companies; deep business, technology, and operations experience; and capital markets expertise - a mix that will add real depth to our leadership team as we advance our strategy and accelerate our next phase of growth," said BK. "I want to thank Mike for his leadership and partnership over the past five years. He has helped strengthen our financial foundation and position Genpact for this next chapter, and we are grateful that he will remain to support us through the transition."

"It has been a truly rewarding run. I am proud of what we have built together, and I am grateful to BK and the entire leadership team for their partnership over these years," said Michael. "I look forward to seeing Genpact's momentum carry forward."

Sumita brings nearly 25 years of experience spanning technology-led growth, P&L ownership, M&A, corporate finance, and capital markets. Sumita most recently served as President and Chief Financial Officer of Radian Group, where she ran Radian's mortgage insurance business and led the finance organization.

"Genpact sits at a rare intersection with decades of deep domain knowledge, a real understanding of enterprise operations, and the technology to fundamentally reimagine work," said Sumita. "I look forward to partnering with BK and the leadership team to invest in and scale this next phase for Genpact to create lasting value for our stakeholders through agentic intelligence."

Prior to Radian, Sumita was the Chief Operating Officer of dLocal, a global, growth-focused payments company that she led through its initial public offering. Previously, Sumita was a Managing Director and Global Head of Fintech Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan. Prior to J.P. Morgan, she worked at Goldman Sachs.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is the Agentic Operations company, where applied AI meets context-rich process intelligence. We run and transform mission-critical operations for global enterprises. Genpact's Agentic Operations are grounded in decades of operating core business processes at scale across finance, supply chain, banking, insurance, and more. Our flywheel of advanced technology, trusted data foundations, and deep ecosystem partnerships moves enterprises rapidly from experimentation to scale. AI agents bring speed and precision, human experts bring judgment, and together they deliver outcomes clients can measure.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

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SOURCE Genpact