

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A fresh escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the surge in crude oil prices that followed have dampened global market sentiment. Concerns about fuel-led inflationary pressures weighed heavily on market sentiment as well as Fed rate hike fears.



Wall Street Futures are trading way below the flatline. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mildly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has dropped more than a quarter percent. Ten-year sovereign bond yields mostly softened.



Crude oil price benchmarks are trading with gains of more than a percent. Gold has plunged more than half a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,920.90, down 0.92% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,694.30, down 0.31% Germany's DAX at 25,973.96, down 0.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,846.27, up 0.22% France's CAC 40 at 8,309.52, up 0.04% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,407.20, up 0.05% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 65,278.00, down 1.69% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,920.80, down 1.00% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,940.55, up 0.20% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,317.18, down 0.38% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,954.52, down 0.58%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 98.86, down 0.32% EUR/USD at 1.1621, down 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.3550, up 0.08% USD/JPY at 153.88, down 0.31% USD/CHF at 0.8095, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.7225, up 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.776%, down 0.17% Germany at 3.3583%, down 0.74% France at 4.223%, down 0.57% U.K. at 5.1620%, down 0.35% Japan at 2.889%, down 0.62%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $98.09, up 1.12% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $93.24, up 1.92% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,449.16, down 0.61% Silver Futures (Dec) at $66.96, up 0.32%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $77,735.85, down 2.01% Ethereum at $2,443.07, down 2.24% BNB at $742.69, down 0.41% XRP at $1.39, down 1.27% Solana at $101.86, down 3.10%



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